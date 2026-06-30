Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is pulled from the lineup at the last minute

Despite the fact that the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a six-game losing streak last night (Monday) against the New York Mets, things aren't looking rosy in the City of Kings. Currently, the Blue Jays are two and a half games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League as the All-Star Game approaches.

And the Canadian team has made a last-minute adjustment to its lineup for tonight's game, as reported by Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, by removing first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from the starting lineup for tonight's matchup against the Mets.

Young Sean Keys will therefore take first base for the game, while Ernie Clement will play third base and Luis Urias will automatically take second.

The reason for Vladdy Jr.'s removal is related to back issues.

Vladdy was removed due to back tightness, the #BlueJays say. https://t.co/MiOgiXQ9wV — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 30, 2026

For the first pitch, scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre, manager John Schneider will hand the ball to veteran Kevin Gausman, who will look to regain his form.

Gausman has had his worst month of the 2026 season, and it came at a time when the Blue Jays needed him most. Ahead of his start tonight, the 35-year-old has a 7.62 ERA in June, largely due to two consecutive rough outings.

In his last two starts, the right-hander allowed 13 runs over eight innings, striking out seven batters along the way. These outings have driven up his season ERA from 3.41 against the New York Yankees three starts ago to 4.36 heading into the game against the Mets.

Even though Vlad Jr. isn't playing at his best, Gausman will ultimately have to step up to make up for his absence.

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