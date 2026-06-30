Addison Barger: Because a day in Toronto can’t be perfect

Last night in Toronto was incredible.

Of course, what really caught everyone's attention was the fact that Bo Bichette was back in town for the first time since he left.

Before the game, his emotional interviews (which are out of character for him) drew particular attention.

And even during the game, he was frequently cheered.

Bo Bichette gets a huge ovation from the Blue Jays crowd on his return to Toronto . Vladdy made sure Bo tipped his cap pic.twitter.com/cmibnsR448 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 29, 2026

Things went well for the Blue Jays during the game itself. It started with George Springer's ridiculous home run, and the team built on that.

I know the error was on the center fielder… but Juan Soto not running AND not throwing the ball on that play—that's ridiculous. And this comes right after his former hitting coach criticized his attitude.

Another day, same Mets. Juan Soto and A.J. Ewing just turned this routine George Springer base hit into a Little League home run. pic.twitter.com/pOO7L0YvHl — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2026

So the Blue Jays won 2-1. We saw Bichette's return, the end of their six-game home losing streak, and a quality start from Trey Yesavage.

But not everything can be perfect. Of course not.

Before the game, the team announced that Addison Barger, who was set to head to the minors following his elbow injury, has been sidelined again.

He has a small fracture in his back and will take a few weeks off before resuming training.

News: Addison Barger, already rehabbing from his elbow injury, now has a stress reaction (small fracture) in his back. He will be sidelined for a couple of weeks. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 29, 2026

Early in the season, it was his ankle that kept him out of the lineup. This is now his third major injury of the season.

The team could really use his offense right now. Because yesterday, if not for Juan Soto's blunders, the Blue Jays would have struggled to win again.

PMLB

For the first time in the regular season (in his career) and for the first time since the World Series, Bo Bichette played second base yesterday. It's special that it happened at the Rogers Centre.

Bo Bichette is now playing the first regular-season inning at second base of his MLB career. Though he's played a few there in the playoffs, if you recall. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 30, 2026

Willson Contreras's gesture (tapping his head for a non-reviewable call) was extremely disrespectful. He had an emotional night after his home run to honor Venezuela—and because he was ejected for that very reason.

Willson Contreras was ejected by first base umpire Nic Lentz for tapping his helmet while walking back to the dugout. Absolutely insane. What a power trip. pic.twitter.com/kgRgUsU532 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 29, 2026

Infielders need to learn to let the outfielders handle the ball. That'll prevent dangerous accidents like this.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game after a collision with Jasson Domínguez left him down for quite some time. Hoping for the best. pic.twitter.com/sJjOQVcJlg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 30, 2026

A home run in a minor league stadium always sounds different.

The sound off the bat on this Shohei Ohtani home run is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/aUCQoaersw — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 30, 2026

Jeremy Peña is injured. It's his calf.

Jeremy Peña is headed back to the IL – https://t.co/1dgB8hIJdA — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 30, 2026

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