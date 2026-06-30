Addison Barger: Because a day in Toronto can’t be perfect
Last night in Toronto was incredible.
Of course, what really caught everyone's attention was the fact that Bo Bichette was back in town for the first time since he left.
Before the game, his emotional interviews (which are out of character for him) drew particular attention.
And even during the game, he was frequently cheered.
Things went well for the Blue Jays during the game itself. It started with George Springer's ridiculous home run, and the team built on that.
I know the error was on the center fielder… but Juan Soto not running AND not throwing the ball on that play—that's ridiculous. And this comes right after his former hitting coach criticized his attitude.
So the Blue Jays won 2-1. We saw Bichette's return, the end of their six-game home losing streak, and a quality start from Trey Yesavage.
But not everything can be perfect. Of course not.
Before the game, the team announced that Addison Barger, who was set to head to the minors following his elbow injury, has been sidelined again.
He has a small fracture in his back and will take a few weeks off before resuming training.
Early in the season, it was his ankle that kept him out of the lineup. This is now his third major injury of the season.
The team could really use his offense right now. Because yesterday, if not for Juan Soto's blunders, the Blue Jays would have struggled to win again.
- For the first time in the regular season (in his career) and for the first time since the World Series, Bo Bichette played second base yesterday. It's special that it happened at the Rogers Centre.
- Willson Contreras's gesture (tapping his head for a non-reviewable call) was extremely disrespectful. He had an emotional night after his home run to honor Venezuela—and because he was ejected for that very reason.
- Infielders need to learn to let the outfielders handle the ball. That'll prevent dangerous accidents like this.
- A home run in a minor league stadium always sounds different.
- Jeremy Peña is injured. It's his calf.
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