The Red Sox Sweep the Yankees Amid Chaos

After holding their own early on during Captain Aaron Judge's absence, things haven't been going well for the New York Yankees lately—they've lost eight of their last eleven games.

And yesterday's game against their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox, was no exception. It started with Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected in the seventh inning.

Former Bombardiers player Anthony Rizzo took the opportunity to point out the second baseman's lack of maturity.

That shows a bit of immaturity. The team is struggling; they need him in the lineup, and now he's putting Volpe in a tough spot by coming in completely cold.

Jazz finished the game with two strikeouts, a slump that spread throughout the New York lineup, while Sonny Gray pitched a no-hit, no-run game through the eighth inning.

Anthony Rizzo said it “shows a little bit of immaturity” for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to get himself ejected. “The team's struggling, they need him in the lineup, and now he puts Volpe in a tough spot coming in completely cold.” pic.twitter.com/p8OEBTflcX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 29, 2026

The Yankees, however, came back from behind to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Sox's top reliever and former Bronx player, Aroldis Chapman. Let's just say that an errant play by Wilyer Abreu also paved the way.

Abreu then continued in the same vein early in the tenth inning with another error that allowed New York to take a two-run lead.

Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz, however, failed to close the door in the bottom of the next half-inning, allowing Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran—two players in a slump—to seal the game's outcome.

With this loss, the Yankees are no longer atop the American League East and will need to stop the typical June slump if they don't want to continue slipping in the standings and find themselves in a precarious situation like last year.

PMLB

And that's 30 for Kyle Schwarber.

KYLE SCHWARBER, FIRST PLAYER IN MLB TO HIT 30 HR, GIVES THE PHILLIES THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/4Ja0HwlCrj — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 28, 2026

Sonny Gray reaches 2,000 career strikeouts.

Sonny Gray notches his 2,000th career strikeout! pic.twitter.com/CDnA6RLj5C — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2026

Aroldis Chapman has 1,363 strikeouts. That's a record in MLB history for a reliever.

Aroldis Chapman ties the record for most strikeouts by a reliever in MLB history. He had 1,363, just like Hoyt Wilhelm. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) June 29, 2026

Alex Bregman criticized for lack of effort.

Alex Bregman called out by Cubs broadcaster for not hustling out of the batter's box as the $175 million signing's season gets uglier https://t.co/Mu2Shm2AsR pic.twitter.com/5xWJY3BGfq — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 29, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.