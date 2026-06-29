The Red Sox Sweep the Yankees Amid Chaos
After holding their own early on during Captain Aaron Judge's absence, things haven't been going well for the New York Yankees lately—they've lost eight of their last eleven games.
And yesterday's game against their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox, was no exception. It started with Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected in the seventh inning.
Former Bombardiers player Anthony Rizzo took the opportunity to point out the second baseman's lack of maturity.
That shows a bit of immaturity. The team is struggling; they need him in the lineup, and now he's putting Volpe in a tough spot by coming in completely cold.
Jazz finished the game with two strikeouts, a slump that spread throughout the New York lineup, while Sonny Gray pitched a no-hit, no-run game through the eighth inning.
The Yankees, however, came back from behind to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Sox's top reliever and former Bronx player, Aroldis Chapman. Let's just say that an errant play by Wilyer Abreu also paved the way.
Abreu then continued in the same vein early in the tenth inning with another error that allowed New York to take a two-run lead.
Yankees reliever Fernando Cruz, however, failed to close the door in the bottom of the next half-inning, allowing Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran—two players in a slump—to seal the game's outcome.
With this loss, the Yankees are no longer atop the American League East and will need to stop the typical June slump if they don't want to continue slipping in the standings and find themselves in a precarious situation like last year.
- And that's 30 for Kyle Schwarber.
- Sonny Gray reaches 2,000 career strikeouts.
- Aroldis Chapman has 1,363 strikeouts. That's a record in MLB history for a reliever.
- Alex Bregman criticized for lack of effort.
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