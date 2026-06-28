Vincent Trocheck is reportedly still refusing to be traded to Montreal

Vincent Trocheck's name has been mentioned in trade rumors all over the place, even in Montreal.

On the one hand, it makes sense for the Habs, because he's an experienced and versatile center who could very well fill the need for a second-line center.

However, while we shouldn't necessarily assume the Habs are completely out of the picture, the odds are slim.

Well, those chances have now diminished even further following what Frank Seravalli reported on the latest episode of Frankly Hockey.

According to the source, the American center's no-trade clause remains unchanged, and Montreal is not a destination he's interested in.

The more you think about it, the more you realize it would be very surprising for the Habs to acquire Trocheck. After all, while we shouldn't generalize about all Americans, it's clear that many prefer to avoid Canadian teams.

Well, there are always other options for the Habs to fill that much-discussed need for a second center, but let's just say the list of candidates is getting shorter and shorter.

It's safe to say that Kent Hughes must be hoping more and more that Michael Hage is ready to make the jump to the NHL sooner rather than later.

Is a Zach Werenski/Thomas Harley trade on the horizon?

It's looking more and more likely that the most recent Norris Trophy winner, Zach Werenski, could be traded soon. It would be very surprising if he extended his contract in Columbus (his current deal runs through 2028), and the Blue Jackets are starting to shop their star defenseman.

Earlier today, my colleague Félix Forget mentioned that Werenski might consider Toronto as a possible destination—the only Canadian team he'd consider.

In the latest episode of Hello Hockey, David Pagnotta was one of the guests, and he discussed the Jackets' defenseman, saying that the Stars would be a logical option.

The insider mentioned that there could even be a trade involving Thomas Harley.

Now that would be quite a trade.

Obviously, Dallas would have to offer more than just its left-handed defenseman to acquire Werenski, but let's say that's a very basic trade proposal.

This would allow Columbus to avoid weakening its roster too much if the team were to trade Werenski.

In fact, Pierre LeBrun recently wrote in an article for The Athletic that the Jackets don't want to make a future-oriented trade for Werenski—meaning no prospects or draft picks.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Zach Werenski/Blue Jackets: Some teams tried before Friday's first round with picks/prospects; Columbus isn't interested in that. It appears that Waddell is not making a futures deal whatsoever – The Athletic (6/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

He also mentions that some teams reportedly tried to make a move before the first round of the draft (which took place last Friday) with a package of prospects and draft picks. Columbus clearly wants nothing to do with that.

And you have to understand the Jackets' perspective. Trading Werenski for draft picks and prospects alone would essentially mean the team wants to start from scratch, and they don't necessarily want to go through another long rebuild.

With Harley in return (among others), the team could still remain competitive.

In Brief

– Bobrovsky appears to be heading to free agency, according to David Pagnotta.

David Pagnotta: It looks like Sergei Bobrovsky is going to be heading to free agency – NHL Tonight (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 29, 2026

– The Maple Leafs' demands for Matthew Knies are reportedly excessive.

Frank Seravalli: Regarding Matthew Knies: [The Maple Leafs] are trying to hit a grand slam upper-deck home run; the reaction I've gotten around the league: we like Matt Knies a lot…we might even love him, but we don't think he's worth what Toronto's asking – Big Show (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

– Good deal.

Sportsnet can confirm that the Sharks are signing Michael Kesselring to a three-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/x3r2S7VyEw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 29, 2026

– The Sabres aren't comfortable with what the Jets were asking for Connor Hellebuyck.

Darren Dreger: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck: There was a lot of back-and-forth between [Sabres GM] Jarmo Kekalainen and [Jets GM] Kevin Cheveldayoff, but in the end, it seems like the Sabres backed off because they weren't comfortable with the package the Jets were demanding – Insider Trading (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 28, 2026

– Imagine if Kawhi Leonard were to return to the Raptors.