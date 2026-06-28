Blue Jays: One of the Best Organizations, According to the Players

When a player has control over the next step in his career, he tries to join an organization that treats its players well and is committed to winning.

What's the usual practice? Asking friends or former teammates how they've found their experience with Team X or Y.

That's why it's interesting to note that more than 100 Major League Baseball players answered the following question: Which teams have a good or bad reputation among players?

The Athletic conducted this survey. You can check it out by clicking on the link to their article right now.

From @TheAthleticMLB's anonymous player poll, ranking the best and worst organizations. Plenty of #BlueJays mentions here: https://t.co/zSefZ4XTib — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 25, 2026

Unsurprisingly, 59 players voted for the Dodgers (multiple answers were allowed) in the poll. The Yankees (38) and the Cubs (28) also rank highly.

But the Blue Jays, with 16 votes, are in fourth place.

The poll was conducted in recent months, and I don't think the Blue Jays' ups and downs have changed the outcome.

Why? Because the factors that were cited are related to the club's philosophy and how it treats its players.

“The facilities are insane. Where I played, it's nothing like Toronto.” – Anonymous MLB player

One guy hasn't heard a single bad thing about Toronto. Another notes that the Blue Jays, who have a great culture, are focused on winning.

One player also mentioned that travel arrangements within the city are efficient.

This reminds us that a few months ago, we learned that the Blue Jays treat families well. That's also an important factor for the players.

The Rockies, Pirates, A's, and White Sox are among the teams with the worst reputations in the league, for those who are wondering.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.