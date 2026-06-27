The Angels fire their general manager and bring John Mozeliak out of retirement

We've been asking for this for a long time.

The Los Angeles Angels have finally fired their general manager, Perry Minasian. He was in his sixth year as GM and was a controversial figure.

Under his leadership, the Angels haven't exactly been good. The GM was never able to provide his fans with a rotation worthy of the name.

He was in the final year of his contract, and it was suspected that the team's dismal season would lead to this outcome.

What is surprising, however, is the timing of the news. With the draft just a few weeks away, the change in general manager comes as a surprise.

But to replace him, the Angels have brought in a veteran who has held a key position in recent months. John Mozeliak has been named interim general manager and baseball operations consultant. He will help the club find the next full-time general manager.

OFFICIAL: The Angels announced that the club has appointed John Mozeliak as Baseball Operations Consultant, serving as Interim General Manager after relieving Perry Minasian of his General Manager duties. pic.twitter.com/FUmwQJTbLv — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 27, 2026

Mozeliak, after several decades with the Cardinals, agreed to come out of retirement (he had retired after the 2025 season) to help the Angels. He will be the one to facilitate the transition for the Anaheim club.

It's a great hire, all things considered.

One can't help but wonder if Albert Pujols (who has been linked to the Mets, who hired a new manager on Friday morning) will have a chance at the manager's job in Anaheim.

He obviously played there for a long time, and Mozeliak was his boss in St. Louis for years. That can't hurt.

The Angels have dismissed GM Perry Minasian and brought in former Cardinals GM John Mozeliak as a consultant. Mozeliak's influence could boost Albert Pujols' chances of landing a managerial job there. @Alden_Gonzalez on the story — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 27, 2026

Remember that Pujols was the favorite to get the job last winter in Anaheim. He couldn't reach an agreement with Minasian on contract terms, and Kurt Suzuki signed a one-year deal to manage the Angels in 2026. His contract actually ends at the same time as his former GM's.

It's unclear whether he'll be back in 2027. This could open the door for Pujols to manage the Angels a year later than expected.

PMLB

Another loss for the Mets.

Oh my god, this clip is all-time pic.twitter.com/c9WpWhHXOe — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) June 26, 2026

Not a great outing for Paul Skenes.

That's it for Paul Skenes tonight: 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 96-66, 134 whiffs. Brandan Bidois is in, as the Pirates trail 4-2. — Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) June 27, 2026

105.5!

105.5 MPH FROM JACOB MISIOROWSKI pic.twitter.com/wjvkdc7iWE — MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2026

Blue Jays lose.

7 shutout innings from Nathan Eovaldi lead the @Rangers to victory! pic.twitter.com/8nn0xEHazz — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.