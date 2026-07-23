Davis Schneider and Adam Macko Recalled by the Blue Jays

Things are still happening in Toronto.

The Blue Jays announced that they have recalled Davis Schneider and Adam Macko from Buffalo in Triple-A.

Schneider is taking over for Sean Keys, who hasn't been making much of an impact in the majors lately and wasn't getting much playing time. Sending him back down was the right move for his own good.

Macko, meanwhile, is taking the place of Patrick Corbin, who is out with a sprain. He hasn't been injured in years, and this happens just when we were wondering what to do with him. It works out well, when you stop to think about it for a second.

Davis Schneider and Adam Macko have been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays announced. Sean Keys has been optioned to Triple-A, and Patrick Corbin has been placed on the 15-day IL with a left teres major strain. pic.twitter.com/uFKjDOyVhD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 23, 2026

Macko will obviously be used out of the bullpen, while Schneider will get his chances here and there off the Blue Jays' bench.

He'll play left field this afternoon, when the Blue Jays face the Rays. The Rays will be looking to sweep the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

As a reminder, Yohendrick Pinango, who will lead off this afternoon, was called up yesterday following Jonatan Clase's injury.

Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Valenzuela, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kazuma Okamoto, Ernie Clement, Luis Urias, Andres Gimenez, Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, Yohendrick Pinango, Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho, and George Springer are the batters currently in town.

On the pitching side, Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Spencer Miles, Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Brendon Little, CJ Van Eyk, and Adam Macko are available on the mound.

Keep in mind that several of these players are at risk of leaving Toronto as the trade deadline approaches.

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