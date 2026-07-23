The Red Sox’s winning streak ends at 15

That's it: the streak is over.

The Boston Red Sox ended their incredible winning streak last night, losing 5-1 to the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox winning streak ends at 15 games, tying their franchise record previously set in 1946 pic.twitter.com/r1ZCJUBxIh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 23, 2026

The Red Sox' last loss before last night had been on July 1.

After winning the first game of an afternoon doubleheader, the Red Sox allowed the Orioles to score four runs in the first inning.

Climbing back from that deficit proved too difficult in the end.

In reality, losing a game—especially in a doubleheader—isn't the end of the world for the Red Sox. And that's true even though breaking the franchise record (15 games) would have been fun to see.

After all, the team couldn't ride that streak forever. At some point, they had to get back to a sense of normalcy.

And the goal from here on out is to make sure that streak wasn't in vain. The guys will have to keep winning to stay in the race.

MLB

At this point, we should expect to see Craig Breslow make a trade before the deadline. We can hope to see Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet back by the end of the season.

And the guys will have to keep up the pace to make the playoffs.

A few weeks ago, we didn't expect to be talking about Boston this way. But Chad Tracy's men are showing that a little magic in a weak American League can make a lot of things possible.

Stay tuned through the end of the season.

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The standings in the National League.

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Enjoy the podcast.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard What's in store for the Blue Jays between now and August 3? Who's a good value? https://t.co/SUgJwQQwNM — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) July 23, 2026

Another loss for the Blue Jays. Another tough game to watch…

The Blue Jays lost their third straight game to the Rays, 4-2, dropping to 46-56 on the season. They're now 7-17 since reaching .500 at 39-39 back on June 22. Shane Bieber vs. Ian Seymour tomorrow afternoon. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 23, 2026

Jose Caballero is making headlines with his approach at the plate.

José Caballero complains that MLB is “picking on me” with the new pitch clock rule enforcement it unveiled today against him. Does he have a point? READ for free: https://t.co/Qdl1Nymxdv — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 22, 2026

Excellent outing in his return from injury.

Max Fried pitches five shutout innings in his first start back from the IL. pic.twitter.com/oaToSv4d1O — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 23, 2026

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