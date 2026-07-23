The Red Sox’s winning streak ends at 15
That's it: the streak is over.
The Boston Red Sox ended their incredible winning streak last night, losing 5-1 to the Baltimore Orioles.
The Red Sox' last loss before last night had been on July 1.
After winning the first game of an afternoon doubleheader, the Red Sox allowed the Orioles to score four runs in the first inning.
Climbing back from that deficit proved too difficult in the end.
In reality, losing a game—especially in a doubleheader—isn't the end of the world for the Red Sox. And that's true even though breaking the franchise record (15 games) would have been fun to see.
After all, the team couldn't ride that streak forever. At some point, they had to get back to a sense of normalcy.
And the goal from here on out is to make sure that streak wasn't in vain. The guys will have to keep winning to stay in the race.
At this point, we should expect to see Craig Breslow make a trade before the deadline. We can hope to see Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet back by the end of the season.
And the guys will have to keep up the pace to make the playoffs.
A few weeks ago, we didn't expect to be talking about Boston this way. But Chad Tracy's men are showing that a little magic in a weak American League can make a lot of things possible.
Stay tuned through the end of the season.
- The standings in the National League.
- Enjoy the podcast.
- Another loss for the Blue Jays. Another tough game to watch…
- Jose Caballero is making headlines with his approach at the plate.
- Excellent outing in his return from injury.
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