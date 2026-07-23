MLB in Brief: Donald Trump and the Mets | Four Weddings on the Same Day

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Donald Trump and the Mets | Four Weddings on the Same Day
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Donald Trump and the Mets

He took a jab at the team that always loses.

The Phillies and the Rotation

Are they looking for more than just a No. 5 starter?

Luis Robert Jr. is asking to be traded

Will the Mets trade him?

Four weddings on the same day

On November 14, some Twins players will have a tough decision to make: which wedding to attend?

Details on Shohei Ohtani

He'll throw a bullpen session on Saturday, if all goes well.

Paul Blackburn Is a Game-Changer

If he continues to pitch well, the Yankees may have one less issue to address by the trade deadline.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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