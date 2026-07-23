MLB in Brief: Donald Trump and the Mets | Four Weddings on the Same Day

Donald Trump and the Mets

He took a jab at the team that always loses.

“The Mets have the highest payroll in baseball, and they lose all the time!” President Donald Trump took a jab at the Mets during a rally in Georgia pic.twitter.com/9pNWgpLDiG — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 23, 2026

The Phillies and the Rotation

Are they looking for more than just a No. 5 starter?

The Phillies might be looking for more than just a No. 5 starter for their rotation: https://t.co/whpebpkBgt — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 23, 2026

Luis Robert Jr. is asking to be traded

Will the Mets trade him?

Mets Receiving Interest In Luis Robert Jr. https://t.co/rlZxJOZwqh pic.twitter.com/UFgmu4CzP9 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 23, 2026

Four weddings on the same day

On November 14, some Twins players will have a tough decision to make: which wedding to attend?

Poor wedding planning? Twins teammates Brooks Lee, Luke Keaschall, Ryan Kreidler, and Cole Sands are all getting married on November 14! pic.twitter.com/aSDGebhjTQ — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2026

Details on Shohei Ohtani

He'll throw a bullpen session on Saturday, if all goes well.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani could throw his next bullpen session on Saturday. https://t.co/VdYmStJrT9 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 23, 2026

Paul Blackburn Is a Game-Changer

If he continues to pitch well, the Yankees may have one less issue to address by the trade deadline.

Could the Yankees' trade deadline shopping list actually be getting a little bit shorter thanks to the emergence of Paul Blackburn? If the right-hander keeps it up, the Yankees may use prospect capital to address weaknesses outside the bullpen. READ (free): https://t.co/MSiWcyxkmY — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 23, 2026

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