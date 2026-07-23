Two Potential Destinations for Max Scherzer’s Final Years as a Player
Will Max Scherzer's final start in the majors be in Toronto? Let's just say it's likely, yes.
After all, it's becoming increasingly clear that time has caught up with the pitcher, who will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame as soon as he becomes eligible for induction.
But there's still a scenario in which he could be traded by the Blue Jays by August 3.
Obviously, for that to happen, he'll have to prove he can still make an impact. And let's just say his performance in 2026 makes us seriously—really seriously—doubt that.
But if a team were to value his leadership and his 2025 postseason performances, a trade might be possible.
It's worth noting that on Wednesday, he was excellent in Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons, and his next start could be in the majors. That's a step in the right direction, even though we know one swallow doesn't make a summer.
But let's agree on one thing: if MadMax were ever traded, no major club would come after him. He's just not good enough anymore.
And since he has a no-trade clause, he'll have to agree with the decision made by his Toronto bosses.
But Mitch Bannon, in an article for The Athletic and on the Blue Bird Territory podcast, highlighted two teams that could be a good fit.
We're talking about the Nationals and the Cardinals.
These are two important teams for Scherzer. The first is the team he's likely to represent in Cooperstown… and the second is his hometown team.
In both cases, we're talking about a team that's performing better than expected in the standings, is young, and won't want to spend a fortune to improve.
Scherzer, a veteran who would cost virtually nothing to acquire and who doesn't command a huge salary, would serve as a leader for teams that need one.
I'm definitely not saying this will happen (I have my doubts), since I can't really see any clubs pushing hard to sign him. But let's just say these are logical scenarios if Scherzer were to leave.
- A perfect inning in Cleveland.
- 10 years of service for Aaron Judge.
- The Blue Jays' first-round pick has signed a contract.
- Depth in the Bisons' outfield.
- Jose Caballero has something to say regarding his watch incident.
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