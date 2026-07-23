Two Potential Destinations for Max Scherzer’s Final Years as a Player

Will Max Scherzer's final start in the majors be in Toronto? Let's just say it's likely, yes.

After all, it's becoming increasingly clear that time has caught up with the pitcher, who will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame as soon as he becomes eligible for induction.

But there's still a scenario in which he could be traded by the Blue Jays by August 3.

Obviously, for that to happen, he'll have to prove he can still make an impact. And let's just say his performance in 2026 makes us seriously—really seriously—doubt that.

But if a team were to value his leadership and his 2025 postseason performances, a trade might be possible.

It's worth noting that on Wednesday, he was excellent in Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons, and his next start could be in the majors. That's a step in the right direction, even though we know one swallow doesn't make a summer.

Have a great day, Mad Max Max Scherzer pitches five hitless innings in his rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo pic.twitter.com/IkcJk9rkLb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 22, 2026

Patrick Corbin's injury and the Blue Jays' lack of options for deep relief could change the calculations surrounding Scherzer's return. It's possible he'll skip another rehab outing and make his next start in the majors. John Schneider says Scherzer could be “a little bit more needed than he was yesterday.” https://t.co/6uqMuXI0b6 — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) July 23, 2026

But let's agree on one thing: if MadMax were ever traded, no major club would come after him. He's just not good enough anymore.

And since he has a no-trade clause, he'll have to agree with the decision made by his Toronto bosses.

But Mitch Bannon, in an article for The Athletic and on the Blue Bird Territory podcast, highlighted two teams that could be a good fit.

We're talking about the Nationals and the Cardinals.

Could Max Scherzer finish his career where he became a legend? A reunion with the Nationals might make more sense than you think. Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/5Kg72m3IHY — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) July 22, 2026

These are two important teams for Scherzer. The first is the team he's likely to represent in Cooperstown… and the second is his hometown team.

In both cases, we're talking about a team that's performing better than expected in the standings, is young, and won't want to spend a fortune to improve.

Scherzer, a veteran who would cost virtually nothing to acquire and who doesn't command a huge salary, would serve as a leader for teams that need one.

I'm definitely not saying this will happen (I have my doubts), since I can't really see any clubs pushing hard to sign him. But let's just say these are logical scenarios if Scherzer were to leave.

PMLB

A perfect inning in Cleveland.

IMMACULATE INNING Gavin Williams strikes out the side on nine pitches! pic.twitter.com/n93Uen7EIb — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2026

10 years of service for Aaron Judge.

Congratulations, Captain! Aaron Judge reached 10 years of MLB service time today. pic.twitter.com/jdrJ1LTAI4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 23, 2026

The Blue Jays' first-round pick has signed a contract.

Depth in the Bisons' outfield.

The Blue Jays have claimed left-handed hitter Rudy Martin Jr., an outfielder, off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, according to a source. @AriA1exander was on the story—Martin is reporting to AAA Buffalo. He's hitting .284/.414/.441 between AA and AAA with a 127 wRC+ this season. He brings speed, solid defense, and good plate discipline — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) July 23, 2026

Jose Caballero has something to say regarding his watch incident.

Jose Caballero released a statement after yesterday's incident https://t.co/F1ep0aUM3W pic.twitter.com/btzb9fPknf — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 23, 2026

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