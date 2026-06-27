RUMOR: Matt Chapman linked to the Phillies

The Giants don't want to trade Logan Webb.

I don't understand why. After all, the team is willing to listen to offers for everyone… and Webb will be gone by the time the team could be good again.

And obviously, he's worth a fortune.

Rafael Devers and Willy Adames will be hard to trade because of their contracts. That's why Robbie Ray, Luis Arraez, and Matt Chapman are the players most likely to leave San Francisco before the trade deadline.

Matt Chapman is in the second year of a six-year contract worth about $25 million per season. So he still has more than $100 million left to earn through 2030.

And in his case, there's one team that always comes up: the Phillies. Jeff Passan and even Robert Murray had mentioned it, and now Jon Heyman has just done the same.

“The Giants could be interesting…” @JonHeyman shares insight into the latest trade buzz surrounding infielders Matt Chapman and Luis Arraez. pic.twitter.com/hPMyPXYf9y — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 25, 2026

Keep in mind that Heyman has a good relationship with Scott Boras, Chapman's agent.

It's important to note that Chapman is in control of his own destiny and can veto a trade via his no-trade clause.

That said, if I were in the Californian's shoes, I might not say no to a fresh start—especially if it meant going to Philadelphia.

If Chapman, who is a strong defensive player, were to land in Philly, Alec Bohm could move to first base and Bryce Harper could return to the outfield, where the Phillies need help this season.

The Phillies don't necessarily want to do that to Harper, but he doesn't care: if it can help the team, he'll do it.

The Phillies tried (unsuccessfully) to improve their infield last winter by acquiring Bo Bichette. Could another former Blue Jay finally be the solution?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.