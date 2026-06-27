Gleb Pugachyov: There’s a good chance he’ll participate in the CH’s development camp

So? Are you happy with the Canadiens' pick last night in the first round of the draft?

The Habs stepped up to draft Gleb Pugachyov, a big forward from Russia who looks like a refrigerator on skates when you see him on the ice. The team wanted to add some size, which is why drafting Pugachyov makes sense.

And Habs fans might get to see him pretty soon, too.

We know he still has two years left on his contract with his KHL team (Arpon Basu just confirmed this in a recent tweet), but the young player could still participate in the Canadiens' development camp, which will take place next week in Brossard.

His camp still needs to iron out some immigration details, but confidence that he'll attend the camp remains high.

Gleb Pugachyov's agent, Dan Milstein, says there's a chance he'll attend the Canadiens' development camp, assuming the visa process goes smoothly. He also confirms that Pugachyov has two years left on his KHL contract. His official measurements from the Gold Star camp: 6-2 3/4, 224 lbs. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 27, 2026

It's worth noting that Pugachyov is currently in Florida participating in the Gold Star camp, which brings together several top young prospects from the National Hockey League.

He was notably with Alexander Zharovsky last night when the Canadiens announced his name as the 26th overall pick in the first round. And that may explain why he could participate in the Canadiens' development camp in the coming days.

Keep in mind that Zharovsky was unable to attend the camp last year due to visa issues…

It's also worth noting that in his tweet, Arpon Basu confirms that Pugachyov is 6'2” and weighs 224 pounds. We're really talking about a big guy… and that's why the Canadiens are comparing him a bit to Tom Wilson.

I'm looking forward to seeing him on the ice. And we'll find out soon if that will be possible next week in Brossard.

In a nutshell

– It's starting!

Day 2 of the NHL Draft coming up live from Buffalo. Join us on NHL Network! @NHLMedia pic.twitter.com/Z8LzCUfeGZ — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) June 27, 2026

– Oh boy.

– Oh yeah?