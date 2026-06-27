Another embarrassing loss for the Blue Jays

Would you be surprised to hear that the Blue Jays lost again?

With Dylan Cease on the mound, John Schneider's team didn't generate enough offense and didn't pitch well enough to beat the Rangers.

The game ended with a score of 7-4.

Unsurprisingly, this marks a fifth straight loss for the Blue Jays, who have now lost with five different starting pitchers since Tuesday.

Aside from Monday's game, the team's home series against the Texas teams has been a total disaster.

This afternoon, Cease struck out 10 batters… but he gave up four earned runs and took the loss without being able to finish the fifth inning. He pitched 4.2 innings.

Mason Fluharty (two runs in 0.1 innings) and Braydon Fisher (one run in one inning) allowed the Rangers to build a comfortable lead over six innings.

Because, yes, leads against the Blue Jays are easy to hold onto: the team just can't hit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-5, and frustration is starting to mount in the city.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s OPS is down to .706 after the #BlueJays' loss today, their fifth in a row. This team only makes a legitimate run if Vladdy decides they do. Everything else is small compared to that. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 27, 2026

Aside from Nathan Lukes (two hits), the top of the lineup did nothing. Ernie Clement (three hits), Yohendrick Pinango, and Andres Gimenez (two hits) were key for the Queen City club.

But once again, the lack of clutch hitting with runners in scoring position hurt the team.

As of this writing, the Blue Jays are two games away from the playoffs. The American League is weak, and anything is possible.

But by playing this way, let's just say the team isn't helping itself.

PMLB

Minor league trade.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired C Owen Carapellotti from the Athletics in exchange for RHP Hayden Juenger. pic.twitter.com/L89wZBIoZl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2026

Teoscar Hernández could return to action on Monday.

Dave Roberts said the plan is for Teoscar Hernández to be activated from the IL on Monday in Sacramento. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 27, 2026

John Mozeliak didn't speak with the Angels' owner before being named GM? It's also worth noting that manager Kurt Suzuki's job is not in jeopardy.

John Mozeliak said he didn't speak with owner Arte Moreno as part of the process. He communicated with Molly Jolly over the last few weeks after being introduced by a mutual friend, agent Steve Hilliard. Talks intensified over the last week. Jolly fired Minasian in person yesterday — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 27, 2026

Tommy Pham: minor league deal with Philly.

Tommy Pham is heading to the Phillies organization, according to multiple reports pic.twitter.com/S6QoJoOmj6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 27, 2026

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