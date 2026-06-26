Gleb Pugachyov: Two More Years on His Contract in Russia

Gleb Pugachyov. Let's start right away by learning how to spell his name.

He was the player the Canadiens had their sights set on in the draft. With the 26th overall pick (Kent Hughes moved up two spots), the Habs seem proud of their move.

The Habs wanted to add some size, and with a 6'3”, 225-pounder like him (who hits like a train, too), they've achieved their goal.

They say his floor is pretty high. What that means is that his chances of becoming the player he's capable of being are pretty good, if all goes well.

He may not have the potential of Ivan Demidov or Alexander Zharovsky… but he wouldn't be far from being NHL-ready.

Just spoke with Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes for @Sportsnet. He said only Martin Lapointe was happier than Nick Bobrov that they acquired Gleb Pugachyov, a player who brings hockey sense and grit to the ice. Hughes said the belief is that he's not far off from being NHL-ready. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) June 27, 2026

The Canadiens will have to let the young man develop in Russia. And in fact, given his contract, that's exactly what's in store for the left-shooting winger.

Why?

Because Pugachyov still has two years left on his contract. Demidov had one year left on his contract when he was drafted, and Zharovsky had two.

The information was confirmed by Nicolas Cloutier.

I've been told that Gleb Pugachyov is under contract for two more seasons in Russia with Torpedo. 2026–2027 and 2027–2028. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 27, 2026

contract extension

So it won't be anytime soon that we'll see the young man with the Canadiens during the regular season. But we wonder if we'll see him at the next development camp with Zharovsky—and in Brossard with Demidov in general.

That's doubtful, since he wasn't at the draft in Buffalo tonight and camp starts soon. But we'll see.