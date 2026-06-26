A trade involving Jakub Dobes: a real possibility

The Canadiens haven't made a move yet—except for Luke Tuch.

Will it happen today? If the answer is no, we'll have some questions to ask ourselves, since that would mean the 28th overall pick was used to acquire a prospect.

We know Jeff Gorton said this was a likely scenario… but we'll believe it when we see it.

On that note, this morning, Renaud Lavoie discussed the Canadiens on BPM Sports. And he opened the door to the possibility of the Canadiens trading… Jakub Dobes.

He discussed this with the hosts of the morning show on BPM Sports.

Of course, we know that the Canadiens' goalies are drawing attention. The insider points out that other teams are interested in the club's goalies.

He's not the first to say this, let's be clear.

Basically, what Lavoie is saying is that the fact Samuel Montembeault hasn't been traded yet (and considering there aren't many rumors surrounding the player who has the most value before July 1) could be a sign.

Which one? That the Habs might be looking at their other options.

The TVA Sports reporter says the Canadiens see Jacob Fowler as their goaltender of the future and that Kent Hughes isn't exactly interested in trading him. He's practically untouchable.

So could the other two leave? One of the two, I mean.

Dobes, who is the team's No. 1 goaltender right now, is at the center of discussions, as teams clearly see the situation unfolding in front of the Canadiens' net in the short, medium, and long term.

The name to keep in mind is the Blue Jackets. We know the Habs are at the center of the Kirill Marchenko situation, and it would take a player to get the Blue Jackets to dance.

The Blue Jackets are currently looking to potentially improve defensively. With Zach Werenski's future in Columbus uncertain and a less-than-ideal situation in net, a Marchenko trade should help shore up the defense.

And since the Habs don't necessarily have a top-tier defenseman to offer (unless the Blue Jackets are smitten with Kaiden Guhle), Dobes' name keeps coming up.

Cont'd: “Do you keep the Norris Trophy winner and see how things play out, to see if perhaps something changes—or is his trade value at its highest right now? Obviously, if this player ever hit the trade market, it would be a game-changer in the NHL” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 26, 2026

Right now, we're talking about Columbus, but there could be other teams that might make a move.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Canadiens will trade Dobes, who was a revelation in the playoffs. That doesn't mean the Jaroslav Halak situation will play out exactly as it did in 2010.

But we have to keep the door open. Because if the right offer is on the table (even if it's for a winger), the Canadiens need to find a way to improve.

Will that involve Dobes? We'll see. And that's even though I think it's too early to decide on the goalie of the future…

Extension

Since nothing is certain, it's still possible that the Habs will try to sign Dobes as early as this summer. One doesn't preclude the other: they can shop him around while negotiations are underway with his agent.

I wonder to what extent his off-ice behavior (whenever Dobes speaks to the media) factors into the decision to trade him elsewhere—at the right price, of course.