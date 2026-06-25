The worst-case scenario has once again come true for Chad Kelly

Despite the end of his nine-game suspension, star quarterback Chad Kelly's future in the Canadian Football League (CFL) remains uncertain.

A recent high-level meeting with Commissioner Randy Ambrosie failed to resolve the impasse regarding the Toronto Argonauts player's reinstatement.

At the heart of the dispute is an extremely restrictive clause that league officials are attempting to impose on the 30-year-old player. The league is demanding that he sign a “last-chance agreement.” This type of conditional contract, previously used with former star Johnny Manziel, would allow the CFL to unilaterally terminate the agreement at the slightest misstep. For its part, the Kelly camp categorically rejects this demand, arguing that it violates the fundamental rights protected by the players' collective bargaining agreement.

It's worth recalling that the 2023 Most Valuable Player was sanctioned last May following an independent investigation. The investigation found that he had violated the league's policy on gender-based violence, following a harassment lawsuit filed by a former Argonauts strength and conditioning coach. Although Kelly initially dismissed these allegations as false, the league deemed the evidence unequivocal.

A Multi-Million-Dollar Contract in Jeopardy and Nick Arbuckle at the Helm

This contract impasse is paralyzing the highest-paid player in league history, who earns an annual salary of $1.865 million. While lawyers negotiate the terms of his reinstatement, the Toronto Argonauts must cope with his prolonged absence from the field.

Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle is currently leading the Toronto offense. Under his guidance, the team has a record of 5 wins and 4 losses, which temporarily places the Argonauts in third place in the East Division. It remains to be seen whether management and the league will find common ground before the season slips through their fingers.

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