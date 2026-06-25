The CH called about Bo Horvat (and they want to reach an agreement with Mason Marchment)

The Canadiens have kept a pretty low profile since the trade frenzy began a few days ago. Aside from a minor trade that sent Luke Tuch to Columbus, the team hasn't really made any moves.

Will something happen? We'll see.

That said, just because the Habs haven't made any moves doesn't mean the club isn't doing anything. According to Pierre LeBrun, the Habs are one of the most aggressive teams right now. David Pagnotta has also made similar comments.

The Canadiens are reportedly making several calls, according to Pierre LeBrun! pic.twitter.com/7LnTaqtznb — RDS (@RDSca) June 25, 2026

But what exactly does this aggression entail? Pierre LeBrun discussed it tonight during the “Insider Trading” segment.

According to the insider, the team continues to closely monitor developments in the Vincent Trocheck situation. LeBrun also noted that the Habs have spoken with the Blue Jackets about Kirill Marchenko, but were turned down. We'll see if that changes over the weekend if Zach Werenski decides he wants to leave.

But what's interesting is that LeBrun adds that the Habs have tried their luck with other players. And according to his report, Kent Hughes called Mathieu Darche about Bo Horvat.

And according to LeBrun, Hughes was told that the center is not available.

INSIDER TRADING… – Leafs' Rielly remains in play–

Jets willing to be patient on

Hellebuyck– Marchment drawing interest–

Habs aggressive in making calls–

Latest on Werenski, Robertson, Nikishin MORE: https://t.co/DwchK0EePb — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 25, 2026

It's also worth noting that, according to LeBrun, the Habs (just like the Maple Leafs) have their sights set on Mason Marchment ahead of July 1. The forward, who finished last season in Columbus, is still a free agent, and it's unclear whether he'll stay there.

The arrival of Valeri Nichushkin may also change the dynamics in this regard.

What we do know is that Kent Hughes is working hard to figure out who's available and who isn't. The Habs are considering several options right now, and we'll see if the club moves forward with any of them.

Otherwise, as Jeff Gorton said, the Habs will simply draft with the 28th pick. But we can all agree that's probably not the scenario the club is hoping for.

In Brief

– Declan Chisholm traded to the Devils.

TRADE ALERT We've acquired Declan Chisholm from the Washington Capitals in exchange for our fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/uW3i7TkvcD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 25, 2026

– A name to watch.

Remember this name: Liam Lefebvre. He could be drafted much earlier than you think on Saturday in Buffalo. https://t.co/6ZJSiszJFC — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 25, 2026

– Interesting.