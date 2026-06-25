RUMOR: The Canadiens have shown interest in Jake DeBrusk

Kent Hughes is definitely not out playing golf this morning.

The Canadiens' GM can clearly see that the other teams in the East are continuing to improve, and he's surely on the phone trying to make some moves.

It's his job, after all. And while we're not saying time is running out, we're all waiting to see what he'll do in the coming hours with the draft coming up this weekend…

One of the Canadiens' goals is to acquire a player who can play in the top six, and the team would like to land a winger and a center.

That said, it makes sense in a way to hear that the Canadiens have shown interest in Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk. Jimmy Murphy (Sick Podcast) mentioned in an article that an NHL source confirmed this information to him:

According to an NHL source, the Montreal Canadiens have expressed interest in Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk. And this isn't the first time. – Jimmy Murphy

The article in question can be found here:

I don't hate that idea, personally.

DeBrusk is a winger (who can play on either wing) who stands 6'1 and weighs 200 pounds. We're talking about a player who's capable of scoring goals and producing offensively when he's surrounded by the right teammates.

His last few seasons have been strong offensively:

23 goals and 42 points in 81 games (25-26)

28 goals and 48 points in 82 games (24-25)

19 goals and 40 points in 80 games (23-24)

27 goals and 50 points in 64 games (22-23)

25 goals and 42 points in 77 games (21-22)

The player in question is under contract through the summer of 2031 and earns an annual salary of $5.5 million. That's not HUGE for a guy who can put 25 pucks in the net… especially given that the salary cap is set to rise quite significantly in the coming years.

Oh, and it's also worth noting that he's played 86 playoff games since the start of his career. He's got experience, to put it another way.

Could Kent Hughes be tempted by Jake DeBrusk? Maybe… because I mostly get the impression that it'll depend on the price the Canucks are asking. We know how much the market favors sellers right now, after all.

And I have a hard time believing that Hughes would be willing to pay an arm and a leg for a player of that caliber (even though DeBrusk has his strengths).

Quick Thoughts

– Okay.

Leipold on Quinn Hughes: “We are going to re-sign him. The question will be for how long. We would like to go as long as we could. He will probably want it to be a little shorter—shorter being maybe three years. We hopefully will end up at five.” https://t.co/VJZSGBcrro — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2026

– Major trade in the NBA.

LAMELO TO MINNESOTA The Hornets are trading LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/ByIgqjuzGM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2026

– Interesting.

Regarding Darnell Nurse, the Flyers haven't (as of two days ago) had any in-depth internal discussions about whether this is something that ultimately makes sense. My impression is they might revisit the issue depending on how the next few days play out.https://t.co/oLvlCXz3sr — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) June 25, 2026

– Stay tuned.