Mavrik Bourque has been traded to the Predators

Mavrik Bourque was one of the young players on the Dallas Stars.

That's now a thing of the past.

Mavrik Bourque is now part of the young core of the… Nashville Predators. Elliotte Friedman reports on Twitter that the Quebec native has been traded to the Preds, and it's fair to say this move came a bit out of the blue. There was a threat of a hostile bid for him, and the Stars wanted to maximize his value.

Hearing Mavrik Bourque to Nashville — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

More details to come…