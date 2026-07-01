Here’s why Gleb Pugachyov isn’t at the development camp after all

Marc-Olivier Cook
Here’s why Gleb Pugachyov isn’t at the development camp after all
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

The Canadiens' development camp began yesterday in Brossard.

The players at camp underwent their physicals yesterday, and it wasn't until this morning that they took to the ice at the CN Complex.

That said, there's one notable absence from camp right now: Gleb Pugachyov. And we know why.

Basically, the Canadiens prospect, who was selected in the first round of the last draft, wasn't able to get his visa in time.

Today is July 1, a holiday in Canada… and that complicated the process. Pugachyov will therefore return home to Russia to prepare for his season.

Note that he was supposed to arrive yesterday, but there was a problem with his application. And if today weren't a holiday, he could have arrived tonight… 

That's a shame.

We'd all have liked to see the burly forward on the ice to see what he looks like on skates, and we'd all have liked to see what he's made of. Especially since we know how… different his style of play is from what we usually see in a young NHL prospect.

With Pugachyov out, Bogdan Konyushkov back in Russia, Bryce Pickford injured, and the Habs' two first-round picks traded away last year in the Noah Dobsob deal… that means there aren't many top prospects at camp right now.

At least Alexander Zharovsky and Michael Hage are here.

We're talking about two of the organization's brightest prospects, and it's fun to see them in Montreal Canadiens colors this week.


In a Nutshell

– Stay tuned.

– Nice contract.

– Wow.

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