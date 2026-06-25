Mason McTavish: The Rangers are “in advanced talks” to sign him

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Mason McTavish: The Rangers are “in advanced talks” to sign him
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Big news in the NHL.

There's reportedly some movement on the Mason McTavish front. We know the forward has been at the center of trade rumors for the past year… and it seems we're getting closer to a resolution.

According to Frank Seravalli, there are currently “advanced discussions” between the Ducks and the Rangers regarding a trade involving McTavish.

The reporter notes that nothing has been finalized… but that this is a possibility to keep an eye on.

And generally, when we hear things like this, it means a trade isn't far off.

Keep in mind that McTavish, who has five years remaining on his contract at $7 million per season, had no no-trade clause in his contract. The Ducks were therefore able to shop him around… and it appears the Rangers could very well win the race.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks were considering offers from two teams for McTavish in the last few hours, and the Rangers were among them. Were the Senators the other team?

It's worth noting that in recent years, the Ducks and the Rangers have completed major trades. Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider, who were both playing in the Big Apple, were traded to Anaheim.

The connection between Chris Drury and Pat Verbeek seems pretty strong… and the two men could be on the verge of finalizing another trade. Stay tuned.


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