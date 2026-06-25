Mason McTavish: The Rangers are “in advanced talks” to sign him

Big news in the NHL.

There's reportedly some movement on the Mason McTavish front. We know the forward has been at the center of trade rumors for the past year… and it seems we're getting closer to a resolution.

According to Frank Seravalli, there are currently “advanced discussions” between the Ducks and the Rangers regarding a trade involving McTavish.

The reporter notes that nothing has been finalized… but that this is a possibility to keep an eye on.

And generally, when we hear things like this, it means a trade isn't far off.

Sources say #FlyTogether and #NYR have engaged in advanced discussions on a trade for Mason McTavish. To be clear, the trade is NOT done. But this is a distinct possibility worth watching. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2026

Keep in mind that McTavish, who has five years remaining on his contract at $7 million per season, had no no-trade clause in his contract. The Ducks were therefore able to shop him around… and it appears the Rangers could very well win the race.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks were considering offers from two teams for McTavish in the last few hours, and the Rangers were among them. Were the Senators the other team?

My understanding is that the Ducks were weighing offers from two teams for McTavish in the last few hours, one of them being the Rangers, as @frank_seravalli says here https://t.co/pOFTO9DJer — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2026

It's worth noting that in recent years, the Ducks and the Rangers have completed major trades. Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider, who were both playing in the Big Apple, were traded to Anaheim.

The connection between Chris Drury and Pat Verbeek seems pretty strong… and the two men could be on the verge of finalizing another trade. Stay tuned.

In Brief

– The Habs congratulate Brendan Gallagher.

Congratulations to Brendan Gallagher, named an Honorary Citizen of the City of Montreal! Congratulations to Brendan Gallagher on being named a Citizen of Honor by the City of Montreal! Photo: City of Montreal / Sylvain Légaré#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JczLzFhJWK — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 26, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

The word Dagenais never wants to hear “again”https://t.co/h3yTQCloau — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 26, 2026

– Could John Carlson return to Washington?