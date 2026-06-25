Brendan Gallagher gives two reasons why he’d like to go to Vancouver

As we know, Brendan Gallagher is expected to be traded soon. And from the start, it's seemed likely that the veteran might end up in Vancouver.

He's a native of the region, the Canucks need leadership to kick off their rebuild, and the team's new coach, Manny Malhotra, played with Gallagher in Montreal.

That said, the deal isn't finalized yet. It's also worth noting that today, Gallagher officially became an honorary citizen of the city of Montreal.

That said, earlier today, it's worth noting that Gally gave an interview to Donnie & Dhali, a show that airs in the Vancouver market.

Unsurprisingly, the forward was asked if he could see himself ending up with the Canucks. And in response to that question, he gave two reasons why it would be a perfect fit for him.

There's his family, unsurprisingly… but also the opportunity to take on a leadership role within a team in the midst of a rebuild. Gallagher was fortunate to have good mentors when he arrived in Montreal, and listening to him speak, it's clear he'd like to have a similar role in Vancouver.

“There's so much that goes into that that would be good for me and my family…” @BGALLY17 on the possibility of coming home to play for the #Canucks and going through a rebuild. Full interview…https://t.co/EEhCP8HTxs pic.twitter.com/apbDYDxJup — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 25, 2026

We've known from the start that Gallagher, whose family is based in Vancouver, would like to be closer to home. He'll have two young children by the start of next season, and it feels like continuing his career in Vancouver would be ideal for his family situation.

Since his wife's family is in Montreal, the only other option is on the other side of the country.

One might wonder whether Gallagher gave this interview in an effort to try to move things forward in this matter. It seems like there's been no progress, and that both sides are waiting for the other to compromise in order to reach an agreement—and perhaps Gallagher's public statement today is intended to shake things up by applying a bit of public pressure.

It's also worth noting that Gallagher went to great lengths to emphasize that he has no hard feelings toward anyone in Montreal, whether it's management or the coaching staff. He admits he was frustrated about not playing in the playoffs, but he understood the situation.

And unsurprisingly, he feels he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. It would have been surprising to hear him say otherwise, let's face it.

In a nutshell

– Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos aren't likely to be traded this summer.

Chris Johnston: On the Predators: It doesn't seem like they're planning to trade [Ryan O'Reilly] right now, and the same goes for Steven Stamkos. I think it'll be more a case of, “Let's see how the season starts”; it could come into play by next year's trade deadline – Steve Dangle Podcast (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

– Oh, really?

David Pagnotta: There are people around the league who genuinely believe the Leafs have something that's going to be a holy **** kind of scenario – Leafs Morning Take (6/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

– Signed in Anaheim.