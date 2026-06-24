PHOTO | Matthew Beniers Spotted in Montreal

According to information from my colleague Maxime Truman, Matthew Beniers is in Montreal right now.

He was spotted at the Montreal airport in the last few hours, and a photo was sent to him of the Seattle Kraken player sitting there, waiting.

Here it is.

Matty Beniers was spotted at Montreal-Trudeau Airport early this morning. Why? pic.twitter.com/5bLrCfjo74 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 24, 2026

Of course, we can't take one fact and jump to any conclusions based on it. We're not going to claim that the Canadiens have acquired his contract, for example.

After all, it's possible that Beniers is in Montreal for a reason that has nothing to do with a trade. It's impossible to know for sure.

But we can certainly ask ourselves some questions.

On paper, Beniers (who is American) has no direct connection to Montreal. He might just be there for a layover or for an event that has nothing to do with a trade between the Kraken and the Habs.

However, one could theorize that Kent Hughes made the trip to scout a player who fits his needs.

After all, the player fits the Habs' needs on the ice. He's a 6'2” left-handed center with two seasons of at least 50 points under his belt.

Extension

Beniers has been the subject of trade rumors in recent years, and we know the Kraken are looking to improve their offense. Perhaps acquiring Beniers' contract ($7.14 million per year for another five years) is a way to achieve that.

He does not have a (modified) no-trade clause until 2030.