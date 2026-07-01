Two Other Teams to Watch for Patrik Laine

The team that has come up most often in connection with Patrik Laine over the past few months is the Kings.

We know the California team was interested in acquiring him at the trade deadline, but a deal ultimately failed to materialize.

We also know that the Lightning are keeping a close eye on the situation.

But now the Flames and the Wild are also organizations to keep an eye on, just minutes before the free-agent market opens.

David Pagnotta broke the news.

In addition to LA and TB, I believe that Calgary and Minnesota are among the teams also considering pursuing UFA sniper Patrik Laine. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2026

The Wild and the Flames aren't in the same position right now. After all, Minnesota is in the running for the Stanley Cup, and one can imagine that their GM sees Laine as an offensive specialist.

In Calgary, however, the door might be open for him to get more ice time.

Keep in mind that Laine, who spent most of the season on injured reserve, can sign a contract with a small guaranteed amount but loaded with performance-based bonuses. That makes him more attractive.

We'll see who ends up signing him.

In a nutshell

– $18 million for Quinn Hughes?

As the NHL's signing season kicks off on July 1, @FriedgeHNIC shares some thoughts and predictions on free agency, the trade market, and more to come this summer. https://t.co/Rwd2rWfP63 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 1, 2026

– Reminder: Carey Price and Shea Weber's contracts expire today. Both have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

– Hmm…

– Oh, really?

It's been assumed that Knies will be part of a trade package if Toronto lands Zach Werenski. We'll have to see how things play out, but there's a chance the Leafs won't have to give up the power forward if this trade goes through. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2026

– Ouch.