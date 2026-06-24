Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 112

Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed the Blue Jays' rotation, the Giants' struggles, the Jazz Chisholm Jr. situation, and Otto Lopez.

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