Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 112

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 112
Credit: PMLB

Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed the Blue Jays' rotation, the Giants' struggles, the Jazz Chisholm Jr. situation, and Otto Lopez.

Enjoy the show.

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