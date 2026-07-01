MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer in Vancouver | Good Old Bobby Bonilla

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer in Vancouver | Good Old Bobby Bonilla
Credit: Sportsnet

Max Scherzer in Vancouver

He'll pitch in the minors while the team is on the West Coast.

The Prospect Game

JoJo Parker and Nolan Perry will represent the Blue Jays.

Canadian Nathan Flewelling (Rays) will also be there.

Tatsuya Imai is feeling better

He's settling in well in MLB.

Good old Bobby Bonilla

Another $1.193 million check arrived today.

Quite a Challenge

John Mozeliak has his work cut out for him in Anaheim.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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