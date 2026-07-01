MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer in Vancouver | Good Old Bobby Bonilla
Max Scherzer in Vancouver
He'll pitch in the minors while the team is on the West Coast.
The Prospect Game
JoJo Parker and Nolan Perry will represent the Blue Jays.
Canadian Nathan Flewelling (Rays) will also be there.
Tatsuya Imai is feeling better
He's settling in well in MLB.
Good old Bobby Bonilla
Another $1.193 million check arrived today.
Quite a Challenge
John Mozeliak has his work cut out for him in Anaheim.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.