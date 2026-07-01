MLB in Brief: Max Scherzer in Vancouver | Good Old Bobby Bonilla

Max Scherzer in Vancouver

He'll pitch in the minors while the team is on the West Coast.

Max Scherzer said he's traveling with the Blue Jays out west and will make a rehab start on Friday with Vancouver. He'll rejoin the team in Seattle on Saturday, throw a side session on Sunday, and determine his next steps from there. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 1, 2026

The Prospect Game

JoJo Parker and Nolan Perry will represent the Blue Jays.

SS JoJo Parker and SP Nolan Perry will be the #BlueJays' two representatives at the 2026 MLB Futures Game — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 1, 2026

Canadian Nathan Flewelling (Rays) will also be there.

Catcher Nathan Flewelling, who plays for High-A Bowling Green in the Rays' system, is the only Canadian in the prospect showcase. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 1, 2026

Tatsuya Imai is feeling better

He's settling in well in MLB.

Tatsuya Imai: “I feel way more comfortable than I did at the start of the season.” His teammates have noticed—and helped him along the way—https://t.co/66AEc7Iu2d pic.twitter.com/OOeJbIrgmI — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 1, 2026

Good old Bobby Bonilla

Another $1.193 million check arrived today.

Happy Bobby Bonilla Deferral Day: Bonilla is set to collect another $1.193 million from the New York Mets today, as he will every July 1 through the year 2035. pic.twitter.com/DFcrr3S5Qu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2026

Quite a Challenge

John Mozeliak has his work cut out for him in Anaheim.

John Mozeliak Q&A: The Angels' new interim GM discusses owner Arte Moreno's vision, the amateur draft, the trade deadline, and more. Unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/rqBAj9MuHV — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 30, 2026

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