Mets: Steve Cohen Is “Extremely Concerned” About His Team

The New York Mets, as we know, aren't having a great season. The team is in last place in its division with a 36-50 record… and is in the midst of a rough stretch.

Seeing the Mets (far) behind the Nationals and the Marlins wasn't exactly part of the plan.

And Steve Cohen, in an interview with the New York Post, reflected on his team's season. Unsurprisingly, he's not exactly a satisfied customer.

The owner acknowledged that he is “extremely concerned” about the Mets. He's having a hard time seeing how they'll improve… especially since he's hearing troubling reports about the team's farm system.

He's often told that player development isn't a linear process… and clearly, that worries him.

Mets owner Steve Cohen was open and honest with The Post's Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on Wednesday about the state of the franchise. Read more: https://t.co/MNVbKGfsE8

Watch more: https://t.co/2Z66gD5fQL pic.twitter.com/sParxjTGup — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 1, 2026

And of course, when you hear the owner talk about all this, you wonder just how secure David Stearns's job really is. After all, if Cohen doesn't like the direction his team is heading, the organization's head of baseball operations is primarily responsible.

But Cohen clearly doesn't seem to want to make a change… for now. He has emphasized that Stearns will remain in his position until the end of his contract.

As a reminder, Stearns is under contract through the end of the 2028 season.

David Stearns' job is safe, as he is going to “see out” the remainder of his five-year contract as president of baseball operations with the Mets, says Steve Cohen on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman . Stearns is in the middle of his third season with the organization… pic.twitter.com/OKJtrLQvht — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2026

And Cohen, still speaking in his interview with the New York Post, addressed the relationship between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor.

The owner clearly seemed to confirm that it was an issue last year. He says things are going much better this season, but listening to him speak, it's clear there were indeed problems in 2025.

The question is whether the situation is truly back on track… because we can all agree that Cohen wasn't going to say his two best players can't stand each other.

Steve Cohen says that any issues between Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are a thing of the past: “Frankly, I think that's a story from last year. I've been told—and I strongly believe—that these guys are getting along much better. And so, I just don't see that as an issue… pic.twitter.com/IuHIH2HUfO — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 1, 2026

These are interesting comments from the Mets' owner, and it's quite telling that Cohen also openly admits he's extremely concerned about his team.

How will the Mets try to turn things around? We'll find out in the coming months.

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