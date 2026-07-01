Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 113

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 113
Credit: PMLB

In the latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Sébastien Berrouard and Charles-Alexis Brisebois chatted about the Toronto Blue Jays and the struggles of the two New York teams, among other topics.

Enjoy the show!

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