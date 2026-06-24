Matthew Knies: “Discussions are intensifying”

Simon Nemec, William Eklund, Jordan Kyrou, Bowen Byram, Alex Tuch…

All of these guys have been traded since yesterday. The NHL trade market is completely crazy, but that hasn't stopped teams from making moves nonetheless.

So who will be the next to change teams? Connor Hellebuyck? Auston Matthews? Matthew… Knies?

We know Knies' name has been floating around for a while, but this is different. Because according to reports (Marco D'Amico), talks are heating up right now regarding the young Toronto Maple Leafs forward.

And given how things have been unfolding in the East since yesterday, let's hope Kent Hughes is in on the action.

Matthew Knies looks very much in play at this point. The Leafs aren't guaranteed to trade him, but talks are heating up there as well. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2026

We know there's a connection between Knies and the Canadiens.

We know that Kent Hughes is a big fan of his and that he was on the verge of acquiring him at the last NHL trade deadline. But is that interest still real?

Actually…

Is the Canadiens' interest in Knies still real, even though market prices are completely out of whack right now? If Bowen Byram is worth the No. 4 overall pick, I'd be curious to know what the Leafs are asking for Knies' services…

Because there's this, too: the Leafs aren't obligated to trade their young forward. John Chayka doesn't have a gun to his head forcing him to make a trade just because other NHL teams are doing so.

And that's what makes the whole thing even more intriguing. At the same time, seeing the value of the players traded since yesterday might just tempt Chayka to get in on the action…

In a nutshell

– Go.

Kent? — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) June 24, 2026

– Okay.

THE CUP IS HERE AT FIFA FAN FEST pic.twitter.com/cOwgDT8Ou8 — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) June 24, 2026

– Awesome!

– Happy birthday.