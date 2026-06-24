Canadians are struggling to keep up in the Matthew Knies case

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly still interested in Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies, but competition for his services is said to be growing increasingly fierce.

According to reports by Marco D'Amico, discussions surrounding Knies are gaining momentum as several teams are reportedly showing serious interest in the young forward.

There are reports of discussions with Buffalo and the No. 4 overall pick. San Jose is also said to be interested. Montreal remains interested, but it's hard to compete with the teams mentioned above. https://t.co/OAwk8WMzg1 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2026

The Buffalo Sabres, who hold the 4th overall pick in the upcoming draft, are reportedly among the teams most actively involved in the discussions.

The San Jose Sharks are also a team to watch in this situation. With several young players and attractive assets at their disposal, San Jose could pose a significant threat to the Canadiens if Toronto officially decides to put Knies on the market.

For Montreal, the problem would be simple: it would be difficult to compete with potential offers from certain teams that hold high draft picks or assets that are more attractive to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens, however, have a logical interest in Knies. The 23-year-old forward is exactly the type of player Kent Hughes is looking for: a big forward capable of playing with intensity, providing a physical presence, and contributing offensively. His profile fits perfectly with the direction the organization is taking.

However, it's not yet certain that the Maple Leafs want to trade him. Toronto is reportedly evaluating all options as discussions surrounding the forward intensify.

If the asking price becomes too high, Montreal may have to back out of the deal. The Canadiens have good assets, but several teams could have better trade bait to offer.

The Matthew Knies situation will therefore be one to watch closely in the coming weeks, as the Canadiens try to find a way to stand out among the suitors.

In Brief

– Major trade between the Avalanche and the Predators.

We have traded Jack Drury and Chase Bradley and our own 3rd-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft to Nashville in exchange for players Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L'Heureux. pic.twitter.com/rBOLSSMcyd — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 24, 2026

– A defenseman with impressive physicality is heading to Buffalo!

Switching conferences Louis Crevier joins the @BuffaloSabres after leading the League with six shots exceeding 100 mph last season, according to NHL EDGE. #NHLStats: https://t.co/14VT9CCWRj pic.twitter.com/4wDjWcHI19 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 24, 2026

– The Capitals are betting big on the former Sabres forward.

Alex Tuch's skill set is a great fit for a Capitals team that needs to strengthen its rush game and goal-scoring. But an 8-year contract with a $10.5M cap hit is a massive gamble, even in a world of rising salary caps. Contract grades: https://t.co/ZW94KFwJal pic.twitter.com/XUaLjD4r3t — Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) June 24, 2026

– Interesting!