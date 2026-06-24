Canadiens fans respect Brendan Gallagher for what he's done on the ice in Montreal.

He's given it his all for the team, and people always appreciate players who give their all on the ice.

But it goes beyond that, too. Over the years, the small forward (who still plays for the Habs) has also played an important role in the community. And that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Tomorrow, Gallagher will be named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal. The ceremony will take place in the Hall of Honor at Montreal City Hall, and the city's mayor, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, has invited the media to attend a photo op for the occasion.

Way to go, Gally. Because you've earned it!

Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal this Thursday: https://t.co/tz9A2KkgOw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 24, 2026

Brendan Gallagher, 34, has proudly worn the Habs' colors since the 2012–2013 season. He has spent his entire career in Montreal and has played all of his National Hockey League games with the Canadiens.

But we also know that he has been actively involved in the community and has frequently participated in charitable events since arriving in the city nearly 15 years ago. His reputation speaks for itself, and it's wonderful to see him being honored in such a beautiful way.

That said…

Without wanting to rain on anyone's parade, one has to wonder if this complicates things a bit in terms of timing for a trade involving the Canadiens. Gally has asked to leave because he wants to move on… but it seems a bit odd to me to see him traded before tomorrow's ceremony.

Still, it's a great way for him to wrap up his time in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Multiple teams have confirmed that Carolina is considering a trade involving Alexander Nikishin. The 24-year-old Stanley Cup champion is a pending RFA, so the Canes are weighing trade interest against an extension. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 24, 2026

– Wow.

Michael Russo: Minnesota made a big offer for Brady Tkachuk; it was the equivalent of four first-round picks; the Senators had no choice but to accept the Panthers' offer; Tkachuk…had become determined to join forces with his brother, Matthew, in Florida – The Athletic (6/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 24, 2026

– Oh, really?