Brendan Gallagher will be named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal

Marc-Olivier Cook
Brendan Gallagher will be named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Canadiens fans respect Brendan Gallagher for what he's done on the ice in Montreal.

He's given it his all for the team, and people always appreciate players who give their all on the ice. 

But it goes beyond that, too. Over the years, the small forward (who still plays for the Habs) has also played an important role in the community. And that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Tomorrow, Gallagher will be named an honorary citizen of the City of Montreal. The ceremony will take place in the Hall of Honor at Montreal City Hall, and the city's mayor, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, has invited the media to attend a photo op for the occasion.

Way to go, Gally. Because you've earned it!

Brendan Gallagher, 34, has proudly worn the Habs' colors since the 2012–2013 season. He has spent his entire career in Montreal and has played all of his National Hockey League games with the Canadiens.

But we also know that he has been actively involved in the community and has frequently participated in charitable events since arriving in the city nearly 15 years ago. His reputation speaks for itself, and it's wonderful to see him being honored in such a beautiful way.

That said…

Without wanting to rain on anyone's parade, one has to wonder if this complicates things a bit in terms of timing for a trade involving the Canadiens. Gally has asked to leave because he wants to move on… but it seems a bit odd to me to see him traded before tomorrow's ceremony.

Still, it's a great way for him to wrap up his time in Montreal.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Wow.

– Oh, really?

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