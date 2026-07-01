Ivan Demidov Signs an Eight-Year Contract with the Canadiens

Félix Forget
Ivan Demidov Signs an Eight-Year Contract with the Canadiens
Credit: NHL.com

It's official: Ivan Demidov has signed a long-term contract with the Canadiens.

The young Russian has signed an eight-year deal to stay in Montreal for the long term. Keep in mind that this new contract won't take effect for another year, as he'll still be on his entry-level contract next year.

The big question was what the salary would be. And we finally have the answer: he signed for $9.125 million per year.

He will therefore be the team's highest-paid forward (starting in 2027–28), but not the highest-paid player overall. He will earn less than Noah Dobson, who makes $9.5 million per year.

Once again, a young player has turned down more money to sign with Montreal.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!