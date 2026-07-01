Kirill Marchenko’s agent says something big is coming to Montreal

Marc-Olivier Cook
Kirill Marchenko’s agent says something big is coming to Montreal
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Ivan Demidov's agent has just set the internet ablaze on X.

Dan Milstein—without holding back—claims he has something big coming to Montreal.

What does that mean? There are a few possible options, in my view.

Of course, we know that Demidov will be eligible to sign a contract extension today. The young Canadiens player could be in line for a new deal—we know his camp has already begun talks with the Canadiens' camp… and one has to wonder if Milstein is referring to all of that.

Or, alternatively…

Otherwise, it's worth noting that Milstein is also Kirill Marchenko's agent. There are rumors swirling around the Blue Jackets player, and we also know the Canadiens have their noses in the matter.

It's rare to see an agent tease a trade before it even happens… but with Dan Milstein, it seems like anything is possible.

Is there a scenario in which Milstein is hinting that Alexander Zharovsky might arrive sooner than expected and start the next season in Montreal?

Let's not forget that Milstein is also Zharo's agent…

That said, I'm more inclined to believe that this option is the least likely of the three because Zharovsky is under contract for yet another season with his current club. He's already said he's going back to Russia, and his situation is different from Ivan Demidov's a year ago.

Anyway.

All this to say that we should expect something big today from the Canadiens. And if it involves Kirill Marchenko… it's true that it's going to cause quite a stir in town.

It would certainly be a dream come true for the fans, at least. And it would be a huge move on Kent Hughes' part.


In a Nutshell

Spoiler alert: Radko Gudas won't play out the remainder of that contract. 

– I like that.

– Stay tuned.

– Obviously.

– Oh, really?

– Speaking of Giroux.

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