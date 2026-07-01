Kirill Marchenko’s agent says something big is coming to Montreal

Ivan Demidov's agent has just set the internet ablaze on X.

Dan Milstein—without holding back—claims he has something big coming to Montreal.

What does that mean? There are a few possible options, in my view.

Gold Star Hockey has big news coming out of Montreal. More to come. #AreYouGoldStar? — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 1, 2026

Of course, we know that Demidov will be eligible to sign a contract extension today. The young Canadiens player could be in line for a new deal—we know his camp has already begun talks with the Canadiens' camp… and one has to wonder if Milstein is referring to all of that.

Or, alternatively…

Otherwise, it's worth noting that Milstein is also Kirill Marchenko's agent. There are rumors swirling around the Blue Jackets player, and we also know the Canadiens have their noses in the matter.

It's rare to see an agent tease a trade before it even happens… but with Dan Milstein, it seems like anything is possible.

Is there a scenario in which Milstein is hinting that Alexander Zharovsky might arrive sooner than expected and start the next season in Montreal?

Let's not forget that Milstein is also Zharo's agent…

That said, I'm more inclined to believe that this option is the least likely of the three because Zharovsky is under contract for yet another season with his current club. He's already said he's going back to Russia, and his situation is different from Ivan Demidov's a year ago.

Anyway.

All this to say that we should expect something big today from the Canadiens. And if it involves Kirill Marchenko… it's true that it's going to cause quite a stir in town.

It would certainly be a dream come true for the fans, at least. And it would be a huge move on Kent Hughes' part.

Two goals and one assist for Kirill Marchenko tonight! https://t.co/F0hoe3rCxb pic.twitter.com/8x5g6azo6k — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Spoiler alert: Radko Gudas won't play out the remainder of that contract.

Radko Gudas secures his future with the Panthers! A 6-year contract worth $1.5M annually! pic.twitter.com/RV0iCnv6xm — RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2026

– I like that.

Cooper Cleaves, a third-round pick (93rd overall) in this year's draft, is pretty impressive on the ice. His size immediately catches your eye. In fact, several players seem to have gained muscle mass over the past year… pic.twitter.com/zPNSiPkCPx — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 1, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Pierre LeBrun: I don't know if Patrick Kane will be in a hurry; it might not be a July 1 signing – Free Agent Frenzy (7/1) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 1, 2026

– Obviously.

#Habs prospects on the ice for the first day of on-ice activities under the watchful eye of #GoHabsGo Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/Af4LutO7cF — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) July 1, 2026

– Oh, really?

“Expectations are that the Canadiens and the Panthers will show interest in Claude Giroux.” Remember that before signing with the Sens, it was reported that he was torn between Ottawa and Montreal. If Giroux decides to test free agency, he'll want to stay close to home… https://t.co/I8Mx8Iuycz — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) July 1, 2026

– Speaking of Giroux.