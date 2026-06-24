Blues: Doug Armstrong is far from done with trades

After making trades on the deadline to part ways with Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn, it seemed likely that a rebuild was on the horizon in St. Louis. Add the trade of Jordan Kyrou to the mix, and everything was in place to confirm the theory of some sort of rebuild.

However, based on General Manager Doug Armstrong's most recent comments, that's not the Blues' mindset right now.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported some comments from the Blues' GM in an article on Wednesday, and the next few days could go in any direction in St. Louis.

After the Jordan Kyrou trade, the Blues are open for business—and positioned for a franchise-changing runhttps://t.co/BZNzedZdif #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 24, 2026

The Blues currently hold four first-round picks in the upcoming draft (11th, 15th, 16th, and 29th). This would be the perfect time for the team to take a chance on several different players in the hope that many of them will develop.

Armstrong, however, made it clear on Wednesday: All of these picks are available if other general managers want to make him an offer.

It's understandable to want to move up in the draft to land a better prospect (quality often trumps quantity), but not entirely.

The Blues' GM isn't ruling out any ideas. If the opportunity arises to land a big star with his draft picks, he'd be happy to take a shot at it.

We also got a vague explanation regarding the Kyrou trade. According to Armstrong, the two sides had reached a crossroads, and it was time for them to part ways. Nothing outlandish—it's plausible.

If Armstrong is this open to improving his team right now, it could put an end to speculation about the potential departures of players involved in trade rumors, such as Colton Parayko or Jordan Binnington.

If St. Louis changes course, as its GM seems to be hinting, it would remove major pieces from the market, which could drive up the value of the other players who are available.

All of this could negatively impact the shopping spree of a certain Kent Hughes.

In a Nutshell

– Nick Suzuki sets a good example.

Thanks to Jerry Maguire https://t.co/yNSnUyFh7s — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 24, 2026

– The Alex Tuch trade is now official.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres for a 2027 third-round pick (originally from San Jose) and forward David Kampf. Prior to the trade, Buffalo signed Tuch to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 24, 2026

– An interesting tactic.