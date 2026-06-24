A former Broncos player signs with the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have announced the return of American defensive back Faion Hicks , a move that adds depth to their defense midway through the CFL season.

The 28-year-old player had initially participated in the team's training camp in Quebec City before being cut just before the start of the regular season.

Standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds, Hicks has had a varied career in both the NFL and the CFL. Selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft by the Denver Broncos, he played in two regular-season games with the organization, recording two tackles. However, he was released after the 2023 training camp, subsequently moving through several NFL teams without managing to establish himself on a regular basis.

Over the course of several seasons, the defensive back also was part of the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks organizations, though he did not see any regular-season playing time. In 2025, he continued his career by signing with the Birmingham Stallions, further broadening his experience in various professional settings.

Before his professional career, Hicks played at the University of Wisconsin, where he made a strong impression with 107 tackles, 16 deflected passes, and one interception in 39 college games.

A Strategic Addition to Strengthen Montreal's Defense

Faion Hicks' return comes at a crucial time for the Montreal Alouettes, who are looking to stabilize their defensive performance after a mixed start to the season. The team currently holds a 2-1 record and is preparing to host the Ottawa Redblacks at Percival Molson Stadium on June 28.

In their last outing, the Alouettes lost in overtime to the Edmonton Elks, while the Redblacks suffered a defeat at the hands of the Toronto Argonauts. Hicks' arrival could therefore provide a valuable additional option in the secondary for upcoming games.

With his diverse experience in the NFL, the CFL, and alternative leagues, the defensive back represents an intriguing move for Montreal in its quest for defensive stability and roster depth.