The CH contacted the Bruins about Pavel Zacha

Pavel Zacha's name is starting to come up more and more throughout the NHL—and in Montreal as well.

As we all know, the Canadiens are looking for a second-line center to play alongside Ivan Demidov.

Oliver Kapanen did a good job in his rookie season with 22 goals, but he still has a ways to go before he can be a second-line center.

Michael Hage is a very promising prospect, but the team can't rely solely on him to become the future second-line center.

In any case, the Habs need this now, not next year or in two or three years.

That's where Zacha's name becomes interesting, and according to Jimmy Murphy's report, the Habs have contacted the Bruins about the Czech center.

Zacha, 29, had the best season of his career with a total of 65 points—including 30 goals—in 78 games. He has one year remaining on his $4.75 million-per-season contract.

Not only does he produce offensively, but he's also very reliable defensively and has a solid build (6 feet 4 inches, 212 pounds). He isn't the one who dishes out the most hits, but he uses his size to protect the puck and win battles along the boards.

That's exactly what Demidov needs on his line. Zacha would be a perfect fit on that line. By adding (for now) a player like Alex Newhook—who brings a lot of speed and had a good season despite his injury—it would form a very interesting trio.

Zacha wouldn't come cheap, of course, but he'd still be more affordable than, say, Nico Hischier or Dylan Larkin.

I'd be curious to see what the Bruins would want in return for their center.

The Habs most likely have what it takes to please the Bruins, but will the Bruins want to do business with the Habs this summer? That's another question.

In a Nutshell

– The Sharks have some very attractive options with the 2nd and 9th overall picks.

Maybe even trade up to secure Verhoeff. But yeah, San Jose is doing great things. Anaheim and San Jose are going to be crazy in two years. https://t.co/mpNPZr4Yu0 — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) June 23, 2026

– It's incredible, really.

No-trade and no-move clauses aren't the industry standard in North American sports. NHL contracts are the outlier. Approximate number of no-trade/no-move clauses:

NFL: 8

; NBA: 2

; MLB: 35

; NHL: 245 — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) June 23, 2026

– Well, then.

Former Sarnia Sting teammates Jakob Chychrun and Jordan Kyrou have been reunited on the @Capitals! ( : @StingHockey) pic.twitter.com/aOwA3f0w5c — NHL (@NHL) June 23, 2026

– Must-read.

– He's on fire. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays lost in the 11th inning.