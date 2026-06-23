RUMOR: Jordan Kyrou Back on the Canadiens’ Radar

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
RUMOR: Jordan Kyrou Back on the Canadiens’ Radar
Credit: X

Who will join the Canadiens' top six in the coming days?

There are plenty of possibilities right now. And that's to be expected, since Kent Hughes is on the phone with more than one GM at a time to explore his options.

That's his job—to work that way.

On Sportsnet, in an article about trade rumors, Nick Kypreos brought up a name that's anything but new: Jordan Kyrou.

He says to keep an eye on the Canadiens, who have shown interest in the past, since the Montreal club may revisit a trade involving the Blues forward.

In response, Nicolas Cloutier added that Nick Suzuki is one of his good friends and that they share an agent. He also said that Kent Hughes isn't just looking to strengthen the center position.

Kyrou plays on the wing.

Because Kyrou is a player who often shoots on goal, as Nicolas Cloutier points out, he would fit into what the Canadiens are looking to build for the future.

We saw it in the playoffs: the team clearly isn't shooting enough toward the opponent's net. That's a huge problem.

It's worth noting that last year, the Canadiens had their sights set on Kyrou. We'll also recall that on July 1, 2025, a no-trade clause took effect in his contract.

Time was working against both the Canadiens and the Blues. But a year later, the forward is still in St. Louis.

Would a player earning an average of $8.125 million per year for another five years agree to come to Montreal? Will the Blues' next general manager want to trade the Canadian player?

These are questions that remain unanswered for now.


In a nutshell

– Nice signing.

– Carey Price: Excellence. [NYT]

– Brady Tkachuk didn't want to go to St. Louis.

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