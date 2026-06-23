RUMOR: Jordan Kyrou Back on the Canadiens’ Radar

Who will join the Canadiens' top six in the coming days?

There are plenty of possibilities right now. And that's to be expected, since Kent Hughes is on the phone with more than one GM at a time to explore his options.

That's his job—to work that way.

On Sportsnet, in an article about trade rumors, Nick Kypreos brought up a name that's anything but new: Jordan Kyrou.

He says to keep an eye on the Canadiens, who have shown interest in the past, since the Montreal club may revisit a trade involving the Blues forward.

In response, Nicolas Cloutier added that Nick Suzuki is one of his good friends and that they share an agent. He also said that Kent Hughes isn't just looking to strengthen the center position.

Kyrou plays on the wing.

Kyrou and Suzuki are good friends who share the same agent. The #CH isn't just looking to strengthen its center position. https://t.co/wSLLNoXZAr — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 23, 2026

Because Kyrou is a player who often shoots on goal, as Nicolas Cloutier points out, he would fit into what the Canadiens are looking to build for the future.

We saw it in the playoffs: the team clearly isn't shooting enough toward the opponent's net. That's a huge problem.

Jordan Kyrou is a forward who finds open spaces and generates a high volume of shots—exactly what the Canadiens need on their top two lines. From 2021 to 2024, he recorded four seasons with more than 20 goals scored at 5-on-5. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 23, 2026

It's worth noting that last year, the Canadiens had their sights set on Kyrou. We'll also recall that on July 1, 2025, a no-trade clause took effect in his contract.

Time was working against both the Canadiens and the Blues. But a year later, the forward is still in St. Louis.

Would a player earning an average of $8.125 million per year for another five years agree to come to Montreal? Will the Blues' next general manager want to trade the Canadian player?

These are questions that remain unanswered for now.

In a nutshell

– Nice signing.

MALTAIS ARRIVES IN MONTREAL! The Montreal Victoire has signed forward Emma Maltais to a standard two-year contract. MALTAIS IS NOW A MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE! The Montréal Victoire have signed forward Emma Maltais to a two-year Standard Player Agreement. FR:… pic.twitter.com/XERvcqpnhd — Montreal Victoire (@PWHL_Montreal) June 23, 2026

– Carey Price: Excellence. [NYT]

– Brady Tkachuk didn't want to go to St. Louis.