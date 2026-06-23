Here’s how the Canadiens are handling the Jason Robertson situation

With three days to go before the draft, the trade market is slow. After all, prices are high, as you may know. We mentioned this briefly earlier this morning.

What often helps move things forward? Deadlines.

When time forces a deal to move forward, executives often find a way to get things done. This is true for both contracts and trades.

The Jason Robertson situation works in much the same way. After all, he'll become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Until then, other teams can't do much. But starting next week (as of July 1), he could receive hostile offers—something the Stars can't afford.

So this is a top priority. And with the draft coming up, it may force Jim Nill to evaluate his options right now.

On that note, Marco D'Amico reports that the Senators and the Canadiens are two teams keeping a close eye on the situation. They're monitoring what's happening right now.

There are a few teams monitoring the Jason Robertson situation in Dallas, such as Ottawa, Montreal, etc. An offer exceeding $12M was turned down so he could stay in Dallas, and things are coming to a head with the threat of an offer sheet looming. That price point outside of Dallas will be bonkers, though. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

That said, we mentioned yesterday that the chances of the Sens signing the American player are slim. And it seems to be the same for the Canadiens.

Kent Hughes is keeping an eye on the situation because things can change quickly. But don't hold your breath.

Things, however, can change pretty quickly with a deadline like July 1st approaching and offer sheets in play. But I feel, much like Noah Dobson's situation last year, it could spark a bidding war—even for a restricted free agent—over who's willing to pay him the most. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

One major sticking point is that the California native reportedly turned down $12 million a year in Texas, where taxes aren't as high as in Canada.

How much would it take to sign him in Montreal if he turned down $12 million there? Would the Habs be willing to disrupt their salary structure to that extent? Let's just say I'd be the first to be surprised.

And I want to be clear on this before fans go bonkers over the next few days. I'd be surprised if Kent Hughes, who spent the last four years building a masterful salary structure, would throw 14/15M at Robertson. We'll see. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

And that's not even counting the price to get him out of Dallas…

The way I see it, we have a GM here who's keeping his finger on the pulse of what's happening, but who clearly sees that his chances of landing a top-6 caliber player are better elsewhere. Because Robertson is far more likely to stay in the States.

In a nutshell

– There's a market for Kirby Dach.

I talked about it two weeks ago on @StarrandDamico, but I've been led to believe there's a trade market for Kirby Dach. Don't know if it will materialize into a trade, but there are still teams willing to take a chance (and MTL is willing to keep him, too). — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

– Stéphane Waite praises Carey Price. [98.5 Sports]

– Ouch.

– John Carlson to Tampa Bay?