Here’s how the Canadiens are handling the Jason Robertson situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Here’s how the Canadiens are handling the Jason Robertson situation
Credit: Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With three days to go before the draft, the trade market is slow. After all, prices are high, as you may know. We mentioned this briefly earlier this morning.

What often helps move things forward? Deadlines.

When time forces a deal to move forward, executives often find a way to get things done. This is true for both contracts and trades.

The Jason Robertson situation works in much the same way. After all, he'll become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Until then, other teams can't do much. But starting next week (as of July 1), he could receive hostile offers—something the Stars can't afford.

So this is a top priority. And with the draft coming up, it may force Jim Nill to evaluate his options right now.

On that note, Marco D'Amico reports that the Senators and the Canadiens are two teams keeping a close eye on the situation. They're monitoring what's happening right now.

That said, we mentioned yesterday that the chances of the Sens signing the American player are slim. And it seems to be the same for the Canadiens.

Kent Hughes is keeping an eye on the situation because things can change quickly. But don't hold your breath.

One major sticking point is that the California native reportedly turned down $12 million a year in Texas, where taxes aren't as high as in Canada.

How much would it take to sign him in Montreal if he turned down $12 million there? Would the Habs be willing to disrupt their salary structure to that extent? Let's just say I'd be the first to be surprised.

And that's not even counting the price to get him out of Dallas…

The way I see it, we have a GM here who's keeping his finger on the pulse of what's happening, but who clearly sees that his chances of landing a top-6 caliber player are better elsewhere. Because Robertson is far more likely to stay in the States.


In a nutshell

– There's a market for Kirby Dach.

– Stéphane Waite praises Carey Price. [98.5 Sports]

– Ouch.

– John Carlson to Tampa Bay?

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