Eric Lauer and his strong performance against the Blue Jays

Last night, Eric Lauer was outstanding. The Dodgers pitcher pitched six innings and didn't allow a run or a hit.

But why did no one seem to notice that a no-hitter was in the works between the Dodgers and the Twins in Minnesota? Because Lauer wasn't the starting pitcher.

Dave Roberts chose to use a reliever in the first inning instead of Lauer. Will Klein gave up a run… even though the Dodgers' manager liked the idea of having Klein face the top of the Twins' lineup.

Did Lauer complain? No. On the contrary: he praised his team's communication regarding the opener strategy.

“Doc quickly told me he was thinking about it. We had a good conversation and talked it through. He explained the plan to me and that it wasn't going to change.” – Eric Lauer

He feels the plan was clearer than in previous instances when this has happened, which eliminates frustration. So he praised the Dodgers… while indirectly taking a shot at the Blue Jays in the process.

Hearing him say that about the Dodgers is a far cry from the guy who publicly criticized the Blue Jays when they did exactly the same thing earlier this year.

I wonder which is less clear: when you come into the game, they leave you in there until it stops working. It's pretty clear, though.

But listening to Lauer, it's clear that the Blue Jays certainly weren't the only ones acting in bad faith. Right?

Kind of like Rafael Devers (in his early days) in San Francisco, when he agreed to play first base—a change of scenery can sometimes do you good.

It's worth noting that the Dodgers, even with Kyle Tucker and Daulton Rushing injured, won 2-1. They're the first team to reach 50 wins this season.

MLB.com

His former team, the Blue Jays, managed to get back to .500 against the Houston Astros.

Dylan Cease didn't make it through the sixth inning, but the bullpen held strong.

MLB.com

PMLB

Wow.

Wow! Quebec native Deiten Lachance and the University of Oklahoma Sooners are NCAA champions! – @baseballquebec, @baseballcanada, @CDNBaseballNet https://t.co/0ctnxp32aP — Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) June 23, 2026

Aroldis Chapman's first blown save in about a year.

Aroldis Chapman's great streak is over. pic.twitter.com/GdsLAOTLiK — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) June 23, 2026

Gerrit Cole wants to do more.

Gerrit Cole after allowing five runs in 4.1 innings: “The reality is, it's not the try-hard league, it's the get-it-done league, and we just didn't get it done tonight.” pic.twitter.com/x2FVg8pBOv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 23, 2026

Nolan Arenado receives a standing ovation in St. Louis.

A standing ovation for Nolan Arenado in his first game back in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/BJL3EwnlRD — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2026

We're wondering if Garrett Crochet will start throwing again this season.

Garrett Crochet had his shoulder reevaluated and is “improving,” but won't start throwing yet, according to @timbhealey. pic.twitter.com/FjEMZ1Ve7Q — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 22, 2026

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