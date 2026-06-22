Yordan Alvarez Says No to the Circuit Contest

In less than a month (on July 13), the circuit competition will take place. And as is often the case, it's hard to say in advance who will compete.

More and more, the big names are refusing to participate. There are several reasons for this (conserving energy, not disrupting their momentum, avoiding injury, etc.).

One might naturally wonder whether the new format—which is less taxing on the players—will change certain stars' perception of the popular contest.

But that won't be the case for Yordan Alvarez. The Astros player, who leads the American League (25) in home runs, has declined to participate, according to Chandler Rome.

Yordan Alvarez said he will not participate in the Home Run Derby next month – https://t.co/BoNr65etMI — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 21, 2026

The Astros slugger, who is injury-prone, did not disclose the reasons why he might be open to participating in the future… but made it clear that it won't happen this year.

But his bosses must be happy to hear him say no.

What Major League Baseball is looking for are high-profile players to make the contest an event that will interest fans. Alvarez was one of them.

Since the contest is taking place in Philadelphia, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber—who leads the league in home runs with 29—are undoubtedly top contenders.

Kyle Schwarber follows up last night's three-homer performance with a three-run blast to make it 5-0! He leads MLB with 29 home runs pic.twitter.com/DhxRMO7B7H — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2026

Mike Trout, who's having a great season, grew up in the Philly area, and is open to participating, would also be a big name for the contest.

We'll see if he's there.

I imagine that the prospect of seeing Ben Rice—who's a power hitter and plays for the Yankees—must also have Rob Manfred salivating. And what about Pete Alonso, who loves the home run derby?

We'll see in due time who gets picked.

PMLB

Bryce Harper came close to hitting for the cycle again. But Abraham Toro didn't just come close—he actually did it.

For the second straight night, Bryce Harper is a triple away from completing the cycle pic.twitter.com/8JqVlTpYiH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 22, 2026

Abraham Toro hits for the cycle… … and gives the @OMAStormChasers the lead in the 8th! The @Royals first baseman records the 12th cycle of the Minor League season. pic.twitter.com/k5t2eaO9id — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 21, 2026

Blue Jays: A Forced Break That's Good for the Bullpen.

Sunday's postponed game had a major silver lining for the Blue Jays. Now, instead of navigating a grueling stretch of 16 games in 16 days, the team can catch its breath, @ByDavidSingh writes. https://t.co/9IeRFghX1J — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2026

Christopher Morel DFA'd in Miami.

The Marlins have designated Christopher Morel for assignment. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 21, 2026

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