The Blue Jays need to call up Sean Keys

The Toronto Blue Jays currently lack depth at infield positions, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto, and Andres Gimenez being the only infielders on the Canadian team's roster.

You'll probably point out that Davis Schneider is also an option, but I don't want to hear it. He should be where he belongs—in the minor leagues. The same goes for Luis Urias, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Especially since the Blue Jays have a much better option at their disposal. Who?

Sean Keys. He was selected in the fourth round by Toronto in the 2024 MLB Draft, and since then, he's continued to develop and climb the ranks at a breakneck pace.

The 23-year-old led the Blue Jays' minor league players with 19 home runs in High-A in Vancouver in 2025 and has carried that momentum into this season.

It came as no surprise that Keys earned his promotion after posting a .285 batting average in AA, but no one could have predicted he would thrive so well at the Triple-A level—especially after hitting home runs in three consecutive games last week.

Keys has only been playing for the Buffalo Bisons in Triple-A since his arrival on June 5, but he doesn't seem overwhelmed by the move to a higher league—far from it.

BACK 2 BACK For the 2nd straight week, Keys has earned himself the Legends Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/akwDHF3a23 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) June 22, 2026

What's also interesting about the young player is that he swings at pitches outside the strike zone only 17% of the time—a rate that far exceeds that of many players his age and several Jays players in the majors.

Admittedly, first and third base—the positions Keys plays—are currently occupied by Guerrero Jr. and Okamoto, but the Jays can't afford to pass up a player with good plate discipline combined with power right now.

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