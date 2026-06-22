Sonny Gray is open to waiving his no-trade clause

Even though the Boston Red Sox won two of their three games against the Seattle Mariners this weekend, they still find themselves 13 games below .500 with a record of 31 wins and 44 losses.

Currently, the Red Sox are six games out of the final playoff spot and 14½ games behind the leader in the American League East division.

So, despite the fact that it's still only June, hopes are slim for the Sox, and a fire sale could be on the horizon in Massachusetts.

So much so that, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, starting pitcher Sonny Gray has stated that he would be open to discussing the possibility of waiving his no-trade clause if team management were to ask him to do so.

If someone came to me and that's the direction the team was heading, I'd be open to a conversation. Whatever happens from there, only time will tell. But I'd be open to a conversation.

Sonny Gray is “open for a conversation” if the Red Sox want to talk about his no-trade clause: https://t.co/e3E5NNflKs — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) June 21, 2026

When a no-trade clause is waived by a player who had previously negotiated it, it's a sign that the ship is sinking.

Gray has been a major asset for Boston so far this season, posting a record of eight wins and just one loss, a 3.12 earned run average in thirteen starts, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 55 to 17 over 69 innings pitched.

However, the $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season included in his contract—with a $10 million buyout clause—could deter some Major League Baseball teams interested in acquiring his services.

It's worth noting that the Braves have recently been mentioned in connection with this matter.

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