IMAGES: The Stanley Cup is being mishandled

The Carolina Hurricanes are the most recent Stanley Cup champions.

They dominated the playoffs, and now, since the team's victory in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, the players are enjoying the moment.

The players are really making the most of it, actually.

I say that… because there are photos circulating on various platforms where you can clearly see that the trophy is damaged. There's a big mark on the bottom of the cup, and at the top, you can see that the bowl has lost some of its original shape.

You know, when you celebrate a little too intensely… hehe.

wtf are the Canes doing with the Stanley Cup that it's already so bent pic.twitter.com/L6ngKG1M8A — Mel (@mcnuggetmel) June 16, 2026

The Stanley Cup is also white girl wasted in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/3OVATEMb56 — kat (@boughttherights) June 20, 2026

Is this the end of the world?

No, because we're probably talking about a replica of the Stanley Cup. The real trophy is surely in storage to prevent the guys from pulling any stunts. Things can easily get out of hand when alcohol is involved in the celebration—just ask the Laval Oilers…

Seriously, though, some people think the Hurricanes are disrespecting the National Hockey League and the Stanley Cup because they aren't being careful with the trophy during their celebrations. But I don't agree with that: if we were actually talking about the real Stanley Cup, it would be a bigger deal.

And it's not like this is the first time it's happened, either.

But here, without saying that the players automatically have the right to act silly when they're with the Cup, we can let them celebrate however they want to.

As long as the players' safety comes first.

Quick Thoughts

– I like that.

#NHLBruins Patrice Bergeron on fellow HHOF Class of 2026 inductee #Habs Carey Price: “It was a lot more fun to play with Carey than against him. He was a very special goaltender…” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 22, 2026

– Yes.

Do the Panthers have the best top 9 in the NHL? pic.twitter.com/AvMNGYhhe6 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 22, 2026

– Wow.