Gallagher’s next destination: “Either near Montreal… or Vancouver”

The Canadiens want to do things the right way with Brendan Gallagher.

And we can all agree that this is only natural.

He's given the organization enough over the years to deserve this treatment, and he's earned it. Now, we'll have to wait and see if Kent Hughes will be able to trade the veteran… or if he'll have to buy out his contract.

That said, there's one thing we know about Gally. The Canucks are keeping a close eye on the situation, and that makes sense because we also know that Gallagher is from Vancouver. But…

But if it doesn't work out with the Canucks, what will happen?

Arpon Basu (The Athletic) spoke with Gallagher himself, and one thing is crystal clear: Gallagher wants to play somewhere where he can take care of his family and his children.

And since his wife is from Montreal, his options for his next destination aren't necessarily very many…

Gallagher's next destination will be either near Montreal—where his wife is from and where her family lives—or in Vancouver—where Gallagher is from and where his family lives. – Arpon Basu

If you'd like to read Arpon Basu's interview with Gally:

I sat down with Brendan Gallagher to talk about his time in Montreal coming to an end and what the future holds. One word kept coming up: purpose. He lost it in Montreal as the Canadiens rose to prominence, but he's convinced he can still find it at his next NHL stop.https://t.co/WljWTuVeRu — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 22, 2026

Gally wants to take care of his family, and that's only natural.

Surely the idea of playing far away from his wife and children doesn't really appeal to him… especially considering he's 34 years old. He's nearing the end of his career, and clearly, he wants to finish it off on the right note.

And moving far away from his loved ones isn't the way for him to fully enjoy that time.

That said, it does complicate Kent Hughes's job a bit. There aren't many teams based near Montreal or Vancouver: Ottawa, Toronto, Buffalo, Calgary, Seattle, Edmonton…

Could we see Gallagher end up with one of those teams in the coming weeks? Maybe.

But it's hard to believe it wouldn't work out with the Canucks. On paper, the idea makes perfect sense… for both the Canucks and Gally.

Quick Thoughts

– Exactly.

“If you didn't think Brady Tkachuk was going to ask for a trade, you're a damn naive fool.” #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/bJvIEzj1Me — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 22, 2026

– Calling all interested parties.

Canada faces Switzerland this Wednesday, and we want to see a big crowd! Join us at Café Milano to cheer on Canada in a festive atmosphere. June 24 | 3 p.m. — Café Milano#LET'SGO pic.twitter.com/2XGNzccoaX — FC Supra Québec (@fcsupraquebec) June 22, 2026

– Well done.