Should the Canadiens take a chance on Shane Wright if their other options don’t work out?

With the free-agent market approaching, many Montreal Canadiens fans are wondering what Kent Hughes's next big move will be.

The goal is now clear: after proving they can compete with the best teams, the Canadiens want to add the pieces needed to contend for the Stanley Cup.

But if Montreal can't land a key player during free agency, could another avenue be explored?

It's precisely an idea put forward by Tony Marinaro that's got people talking: why not try to acquire Shane Wright via trade to make him the Canadiens' second-line center?

If the Canadiens miss out on their top targets, would you be interested in Shane Wright? IN or OUT? If the other options don't pan out, would you be interested in seeing Shane Wright as the Canadiens' second-line center? IN or OUT? #habs #gohabsgo #nhl #thesickpodcast… pic.twitter.com/QAoGarnnZF — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 21, 2026

The former fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft remains a player with enormous potential. Even though his arrival in the NHL hasn't been as dominant as some imagined, Wright continues to be a young center with a very intriguing profile for a team that wants to win now while also looking toward the future.

Behind Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens are still looking for a player capable of adding offensive talent to the top six. Wright could provide that solution thanks to his hockey IQ, his size, and his potential for growth.

Of course, the big question is whether the Canadiens are willing to take that risk. When a team is aiming for the Stanley Cup, it typically looks for players capable of making an immediate impact.

Acquiring Wright would therefore be a gamble: betting on a player who could break out in the coming years but who has yet to prove he can be an impact player.

The cost of a trade would also be a major factor. If the Seattle Kraken agree to listen to offers, Kent Hughes will have to decide whether Wright is worth the investment.

The idea put forward by Tony Marinaro thus sparks an interesting debate among fans: Is Shane Wright, as the Canadiens' second-line center, a solution for winning now?

In a Nutshell

– Future draft steal?

Alexander Command, the No. 11-ranked international skater, grew up as a Rangers fan in Sweden. He averaged a point per game at both the 2026 Under-18 World Championship and the 2025 World Junior A Challenge. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/PRcwDMAEAl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 21, 2026

– BIG OAK is already making his mark in Blue Jays history.

Big Oak is making his mark in Blue Jays history : Blue Jays vs. Cubs TODAY at 2 p.m. ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wk8shpXMa6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2026

– To be announced tomorrow!

The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to announce its Class of 2026 on Monday: https://t.co/NWdWp8qzwO — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 21, 2026

– Happy Father's Day!