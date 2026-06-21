Should the Canadiens take a chance on Shane Wright if their other options don’t work out?

William Simoneau
Should the Canadiens take a chance on Shane Wright if their other options don’t work out?
Credit: Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

With the free-agent market approaching, many Montreal Canadiens fans are wondering what Kent Hughes's next big move will be.

The goal is now clear: after proving they can compete with the best teams, the Canadiens want to add the pieces needed to contend for the Stanley Cup.

But if Montreal can't land a key player during free agency, could another avenue be explored?

It's precisely an idea put forward by Tony Marinaro that's got people talking: why not try to acquire Shane Wright via trade to make him the Canadiens' second-line center?

The former fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft remains a player with enormous potential. Even though his arrival in the NHL hasn't been as dominant as some imagined, Wright continues to be a young center with a very intriguing profile for a team that wants to win now while also looking toward the future.

Behind Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens are still looking for a player capable of adding offensive talent to the top six. Wright could provide that solution thanks to his hockey IQ, his size, and his potential for growth.

Of course, the big question is whether the Canadiens are willing to take that risk. When a team is aiming for the Stanley Cup, it typically looks for players capable of making an immediate impact.

Acquiring Wright would therefore be a gamble: betting on a player who could break out in the coming years but who has yet to prove he can be an impact player.

The cost of a trade would also be a major factor. If the Seattle Kraken agree to listen to offers, Kent Hughes will have to decide whether Wright is worth the investment.

The idea put forward by Tony Marinaro thus sparks an interesting debate among fans: Is Shane Wright, as the Canadiens' second-line center, a solution for winning now?


In a Nutshell

– Future draft steal?

– BIG OAK is already making his mark in Blue Jays history.

– To be announced tomorrow!

– Happy Father's Day!

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