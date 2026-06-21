Rumor Corner: The Leafs are reportedly looking for a top-10 pick for Matthew Knies

Now that the Stanley Cup champion has been decided, we can officially move on to the NHL offseason and start thinking about the draft and free agency.

In the coming weeks, there will certainly be some deals that get finalized. We've already seen Darren Raddysh get traded to the Maple Leafs, Joseph Woll leave Toronto for Philadelphia, and earlier today, Mackie Samoskevich was traded.

However, there are still several open issues, and fans are eager to see them resolved.

The Dylan Larkin situation is still a hot topic, but with the Samoskevich trade, it seems the Panthers are cooking up a big move.

There's also the Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly situations, which have been the subject of much speculation lately, as has Jake DeBrusk.

Toronto is reportedly seeking a top-10 pick and more for Matthew Knies

Knies has been the talk of the town for several weeks, if not months.

However, we're unlikely to see any developments on this front anytime soon, as the Leafs are reportedly VERY demanding.

According to Frank Seravalli, Toronto is looking to get at least a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft in exchange for Knies.

We know the Habs were already involved in a potential trade for Knies at the trade deadline.

One might think that acquiring Knies is no longer an option for the Habs, but Darren Dreger seems to be hinting that Montreal is still in the running.

John Chayka is reportedly “on a fishing expedition” with Knies, meaning he wants to fish for the best return for Knies.

Darren Dreger: Re Matthew Knies/Maple Leafs: It's a fishing expedition here by John Chayka; it's legit that Chayka continues to have conversations…you wanna talk about Montreal; St. Louis, go down the list – OverDrive (6/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 21, 2026

Morgan Rielly's agent has given the Leafs a list of teams

Morgan Rielly is another name in Toronto that's been coming up a lot in rumors lately.

He's been linked to the Oilers, among others, and Darnell Nurse was also involved in a potential trade between the two teams.

However, things are still in flux regarding Rielly.

His agent, J.P. Barry, has given the Leafs a list of teams to which Rielly would like to be traded.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Morgan Rielly: His agent, J.P. Barry, gave Leafs management a list of teams; My understanding is that most of those teams are…in the Western Conference, but there's also a sense that there could be flexibility – The Athletic (6/16) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 21, 2026

We don't yet know which teams are on the list, but it could certainly be revealed in the coming weeks.

We'll have to stay tuned.

Jake DeBrusk is expected to change teams this summer

It's safe to say things aren't going too well in Vancouver right now. Players like Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Jake DeBrusk are at the center of multiple trade rumors.

DeBrusk is an ideal candidate for a trade, if we're to believe what David Pagnotta said during his appearance on Hello Hockey.

Furthermore, the Ottawa Senators and the Columbus Blue Jackets are reportedly potential destinations for DeBrusk, as are the Edmonton Oilers.

DeBrusk had another strong season with 23 goals and 42 points for the struggling Canucks.

He also has four seasons with at least 25 goals, which is quite appealing to a team looking for a winger for the middle six (second and third lines) who can also play on one of the two power-play units.

There are five seasons remaining on DeBrusk's contract at $5.5 million per season, which isn't too bad for a player of his caliber.

Let's see where all these developments lead.

In a Nutshell

– Well.

David Pagnotta: Re: Mike Babcock/Oilers: Word on the street is… D.J. Smith will be joining his staff – Fourth Period (6/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 21, 2026

– Worth a read.

What will the Canadiens' general manager do? https://t.co/LPqrkFcfGl — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 21, 2026

– So the Oilers shouldn't expect a big return for Darnell Nurse, given that his contract includes no salary retention.