Record-breaking performance by the Montreal Alouettes

Even on a tough night for the Montreal Alouettes , one player managed to make history. During the 32–29 loss to the Elks in Edmonton, kicker Jose Maltos Diaz etched his name into the organization's record books by making his 25th consecutive field goal.

The feat is even more impressive when you consider the circumstances.

The Mexican kicker was listed as questionable before the game due to a groin injury sustained the previous week. Despite this, he rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion, opening the scoring with a 50-yard field goal and finishing the game with a perfect 5-for-5 performance, including a 33-yard field goal in overtime.

This exceptional performance allows him to surpass the previous record of 24 consecutive field goals, held by Sean Whyte since 2011. Including the end of last season, Maltos Diaz remains perfect on all 11 of his attempts since the start of the 2025 campaign, confirming his consistency in clutch moments.

A Mindset Forged by Perseverance and Discipline

Behind this performance lies a very specific work philosophy. Special teams coordinator Byron Archambault, a member of the Alouettes' coaching staff, highlights the kicker's unique mental approach, heavily inspired by motivational speaker David Goggins. This mindset of resilience and constant preparation seems to perfectly align with Maltos Diaz's identity.

His teammates, including Tyson Philpot, describe him as an extremely calm and focused player on the field—almost robotic in his execution—yet warm and approachable in the locker room. This duality makes him a valued member of the team.

Having arrived under unexpected circumstances in 2024, when he stepped in at the last minute to replace an injured kicker, Maltos Diaz seized his opportunity and established himself as a lasting fixture. Today, he has become a reliable pillar of Montreal's special teams.

As he himself points out, the key lies in balance: staying human, enjoying the moment, and performing when the pressure is at its peak. A simple formula, but a formidably effective one for a player who has now made his mark on the Alouettes' recent history.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.