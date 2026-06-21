NHL Trade: The Canadiens Might Want to Take a Page from the Kraken’s Book

As the NHL free agency period approaches, some teams seem eager to accelerate their efforts to contend for the championship. On Sunday, the Seattle Kraken sent a clear message by acquiring forward Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers.

In return, Seattle gave up the 25th overall pick in the upcoming draft, as well as a conditional second-round pick in 2027. This trade highlights an important reality in the modern NHL: a first-round prospect may be promising, but it can take several years for him to develop into an impact player.

Mackie Samoskevich is headed to Seattle! pic.twitter.com/fXa2XZ5LiF — RDS (@RDSca) June 21, 2026

Samoskevich, selected 24th overall in 2021, arrives in Seattle with significant experience under his belt.

The 23-year-old forward tallied 32 points in 77 games last season and was part of the Panthers' Stanley Cup-winning run, recording 31 points in 72 games the previous season.

This trade, however, could spark some interesting discussion for the Montreal Canadiens.

Kent Hughes and his team already have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL, with several young players expected to make a significant impact in the coming years.

Even though this year's first-round pick could eventually develop into a good player, a prospect selected toward the end of the first round might take some time before he's ready to help a team that wants to win.

And that's precisely where the Canadiens' situation gets interesting. Montreal is no longer simply in a rebuilding phase. With players like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and several young defensemen already in place,

The Canadiens' window of opportunity to contend for the Stanley Cup may be opening right now, which could push the organization to accelerate its decisions to build around its core.

If an established player becomes available on the market, would the Canadiens be willing to follow Seattle's lead and use their first-round pick as a bargaining chip?

The answer might well be yes. For a team that already has plenty of young talent, trading a future draft pick for a player who can help right away could be a logical move.

The draft remains important, but sometimes, for a team that believes it's ready to take the next step, time is also a resource that must be managed wisely.

In a Nutshell

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The Oilers and Jason Dickinson have agreed to a contract extension! pic.twitter.com/PipWDTircj — RDS (@RDSca) June 21, 2026

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On this day in 2008, the @TBLightning drafted Steven Stamkos with the No. 1 overall pick #Hockey365 #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/rm2ITuat48 — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) June 20, 2026

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Blue Jays acquire Luis Urías from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations https://t.co/c9Z2TZW3UG — Blue Jays Nation (@thejaysnation) June 21, 2026

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