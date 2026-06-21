Free Agents: The ideal power forward for the CH is still unsigned

The National Hockey League's free-agent market will open in exactly ten days—as soon as we enter the month of July.

This is obviously an important date, although so far, we can expect a very quiet July 1 given the ever-shrinking list of free agents.

Nevertheless, Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens will clearly be interested in certain types of free agents to improve the team.

A few right-handed defensemen have been linked to the Habs, but on offense, the options are more limited.

However, there's one very interesting name who could very well end up with the Habs.

Earlier this month, my colleague Maxime Truman described signing a specific forward as Kent Hughes's “daydream” for this summer.

Well, according to the latest news this morning, Mason Marchment is still unsigned with the Columbus Blue Jackets and is therefore nearing unrestricted free agency.

The Montreal Canadiens need big, physical power forwards. UFA forward Mason Marchment could be a perfect fit with his mix of goal-scoring ability and grit. Would you want to see Marchment with the Habs? #GoHabsGo #NHLFreeAgency @sickmediaco Written by: Nick Lariviere… — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 20, 2026

With ten days to go before free agency, Marchment has still not signed a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the team with which he finished the season on a high note.

The 31-year-old power forward is a solid depth player, capable of scoring between 20 and 30 goals per season while bringing a significant physical presence to the lineup.

Marchment would therefore be an ideal fit for the Habs, who are clearly looking for a more physical forward to round out their second or third line.

With Columbus this season, Marchment recorded 32 points—including 15 goals—in 39 games, a very impressive stretch that highlights Marchment's talent when given a more prominent role.

In short, the Habs' ideal option on the free-agent market will most likely be available in ten days, making a potential partnership between the two very intriguing.

In a Nutshell

– That's a good one.

Seth Jarvis with the quote of the Canes' Stanley Cup parade (h/t @RyanHenkel_ and @hartlroberts) pic.twitter.com/DWjpWrya0c — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 20, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Darren Dreger: It sure sounds like Dylan Larkin…would prefer another US-based team – Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 21, 2026

– Norway for Erling Haaland.