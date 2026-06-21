Brady Tkachuk is set to join his brother in Florida

Michaël Petit
Brady Tkachuk is set to join his brother in Florida
Credit: Getty

Big news on this Father's Day evening.

Brady Tkachuk is set to join his brother Matthew with the Florida Panthers in a massive trade.

Pierre LeBrun was the first to break the news, and Elliotte Friedman added details, specifying the draft picks included in exchange for the Senators' captain.

This is truly huge news. Clearly, Brady Tkachuk wasn't necessarily in the right place in Ottawa.

The fact that he's joining his brother with the Panthers makes perfect sense. Not only will he get to play with his brother, but he'll be in Florida—and, most importantly, in a country where he'd rather be.

More details to come…

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