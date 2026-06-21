Brady Tkachuk is set to join his brother in Florida

Big news on this Father's Day evening.

Brady Tkachuk is set to join his brother Matthew with the Florida Panthers in a massive trade.

Hearing that the Florida Panthers are close to acquiring Brady Tkachuk from the Ottawa Senators.

I believe Ottawa will get three first-round picks and a second-round pick in the deal if it's finalized. More to come. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 21, 2026

Pierre LeBrun was the first to break the news, and Elliotte Friedman added details, specifying the draft picks included in exchange for the Senators' captain.

9th and 25th this year, first-round pick in 2029, and a second-round pick in 2030 https://t.co/FUiTuJYg8i — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 21, 2026

This is truly huge news. Clearly, Brady Tkachuk wasn't necessarily in the right place in Ottawa.

The fact that he's joining his brother with the Panthers makes perfect sense. Not only will he get to play with his brother, but he'll be in Florida—and, most importantly, in a country where he'd rather be.

More details to come…